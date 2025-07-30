KC athletes honored by NJCAA
Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced this week that 15 Kilgore College student-athletes have been named to the NJCAA All-Academic Team.
Additionally, 30 KC student-athletes qualified for the Region 14 All-Academic Team.
To earn this honor, student-athletes must have completed a minimum of 24 credit hours with at least a 3.25 GPA and participated in at least one season of a varsity sport.
Three KC athletic programs were also recognized as NJCAA All-Academic Teams for the 2024–2025 academic year. To qualify for this prestigious honor, teams must achieve a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.
The following KC teams earned All-Academic recognition: Men’s Basketball – 3.51, Softball – 3.47, and Women’s Basketball – 3.29.
“It’s a tremendous honor for our student-athletes to be recognized in this way,” said Courtney Pruitt, athletic director. “At Kilgore College, we are committed to supporting student-athletes who prioritize academic success alongside athletic excellence. These individuals have demonstrated outstanding dedication both in the classroom and in competition – and the NJCAA’s recognition is a testament to their hard work and balance.”
NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team (Men’s Basketball)
Joshua Olutayo – Abuja, Nigeria
Chidi Umeh – Dallas, TX
NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team (Men’s Basketball)
Kaiden Myers – Allen, TX
NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team (Softball)
Haleigh Lamb – Palestine, TX
Madison Saldana – Magnolia, TX
NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team (Women’s Basketball)
Deyna Topia – Auckland, New Zealand
Ryhlei Hendrick – Houston, TX
NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team (Football)
Ryan Gilliam – Porter, TX
NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team (Softball)
Alyssa Baxter – Hughes Springs, TX
Sierra Channel – Whitehouse, TX
Jasmine Gallegos – Jacksonville, TX
Koryn Klimczak – Friendswood, TX
Lauren Minatrea – Marshall, TX
Mary Newville – Forney, TX
Gabriella Segura – Channelview, TX
Region 14 All-Academic (Softball)
Dekarra Anderson – Port Arthur, TX
Lexi Barr – Carthage, TX
Abigal Curphey – Orange, TX
Hope Hampton – Longview, TX
Koryn Klimczak – Friendswood, TX
Haleigh Lamb – Palestine, TX
Kennzie Norton – Rusk, TX
Lexie Perez – League City, TX
Hailey Shubin – Humble, TX
Region 14 All-Academic (Women’s Basketball)
Taylor Younger – Manvel, TX
Anyla Herbert – Grand Prairie, TX
Madison Bob – Missouri City, TX
Te’Sani Green – Omaha, NE
Rhylei Hendrick – Houston, TX
Deyna Topia – Auckland, New Zealand
Rhianna Battles – Boyce, LA
Jarahle Daniels – Fairfield, TX
Camryn Beck – Houston, TX
Region 14 All-Academic (Men’s Basketball)
Cahami Crosby – Kansas City, KS
Joshua Olutayo – Abuja, Nigeria
Kaiden Myers – Allen, TX
Johnathan Byrd – Lancaster, PA
Chidi Umeh – Dallas, TX
Bryson Holmes – Houston, TX
Cahmai Crosby – Kansas City, KS
Nekabari Mii – Houston, TX
Region 14 All-Academic (Football)
Ryan Gilliam – Porter, TX
Remmington Roberts – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Marcus Smith – Hempstead, TX
Hope Tita – Houston, TX