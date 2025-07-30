KC athletes honored by NJCAA

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced this week that 15 Kilgore College student-athletes have been named to the NJCAA All-Academic Team.

Additionally, 30 KC student-athletes qualified for the Region 14 All-Academic Team.

To earn this honor, student-athletes must have completed a minimum of 24 credit hours with at least a 3.25 GPA and participated in at least one season of a varsity sport.

Three KC athletic programs were also recognized as NJCAA All-Academic Teams for the 2024–2025 academic year. To qualify for this prestigious honor, teams must achieve a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.

The following KC teams earned All-Academic recognition: Men’s Basketball – 3.51, Softball – 3.47, and Women’s Basketball – 3.29.

“It’s a tremendous honor for our student-athletes to be recognized in this way,” said Courtney Pruitt, athletic director. “At Kilgore College, we are committed to supporting student-athletes who prioritize academic success alongside athletic excellence. These individuals have demonstrated outstanding dedication both in the classroom and in competition – and the NJCAA’s recognition is a testament to their hard work and balance.”

NJCAA All-Academic 1st Team (Men’s Basketball)

Joshua Olutayo – Abuja, Nigeria

Chidi Umeh – Dallas, TX

NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team (Men’s Basketball)

Kaiden Myers – Allen, TX

NJCAA All-Academic 2nd Team (Softball)

Haleigh Lamb – Palestine, TX

Madison Saldana – Magnolia, TX

NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team (Women’s Basketball)

Deyna Topia – Auckland, New Zealand

Ryhlei Hendrick – Houston, TX

NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team (Football)

Ryan Gilliam – Porter, TX

NJCAA All-Academic 3rd Team (Softball)

Alyssa Baxter – Hughes Springs, TX

Sierra Channel – Whitehouse, TX

Jasmine Gallegos – Jacksonville, TX

Koryn Klimczak – Friendswood, TX

Lauren Minatrea – Marshall, TX

Mary Newville – Forney, TX

Gabriella Segura – Channelview, TX

Region 14 All-Academic (Softball)

Dekarra Anderson – Port Arthur, TX

Lexi Barr – Carthage, TX

Abigal Curphey – Orange, TX

Hope Hampton – Longview, TX

Koryn Klimczak – Friendswood, TX

Haleigh Lamb – Palestine, TX

Kennzie Norton – Rusk, TX

Lexie Perez – League City, TX

Hailey Shubin – Humble, TX

Region 14 All-Academic (Women’s Basketball)

Taylor Younger – Manvel, TX

Anyla Herbert – Grand Prairie, TX

Madison Bob – Missouri City, TX

Te’Sani Green – Omaha, NE

Rhylei Hendrick – Houston, TX

Deyna Topia – Auckland, New Zealand

Rhianna Battles – Boyce, LA

Jarahle Daniels – Fairfield, TX

Camryn Beck – Houston, TX

Region 14 All-Academic (Men’s Basketball)

Cahami Crosby – Kansas City, KS

Joshua Olutayo – Abuja, Nigeria

Kaiden Myers – Allen, TX

Johnathan Byrd – Lancaster, PA

Chidi Umeh – Dallas, TX

Bryson Holmes – Houston, TX

Cahmai Crosby – Kansas City, KS

Nekabari Mii – Houston, TX

Region 14 All-Academic (Football)

Ryan Gilliam – Porter, TX

Remmington Roberts – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Marcus Smith – Hempstead, TX

Hope Tita – Houston, TX