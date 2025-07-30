Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Debra Rene Clouatre passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025. Debra was born on July 14, 1954, to Mel and Joyce Duvall in Mamou, Louisiana.

After graduating from West Monroe High School, she attended Louisiana Tech University, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary and special education. She pursued graduate studies at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, where she obtained her master’s degree in the same fields. Debra later completed her education mid-management degree at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

In 1980, she moved to Texas and began working at Gladewater ISD, where she served as the elementary counselor for 26 years. The impact she had on her students was lasting and remarkable. After retiring from the school district in 2006, she worked as a consultant for Wireless Generation, traveling and training others on educational software for ten years. She later consulted for Tyler ISD.

Debra loved to travel, watch birds, garden, and spend time with her friends—but her greatest joy was watching her granddaughter Ivy sing and dance. She faced her long battle with breast cancer with bravery, resilience, and determination. Debra leaves behind a legacy of deep friendships and will be profoundly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Clouatre; her parents, Mel and Joyce Duvall; and her brother, Mike Duvall. She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Kimbrell and Natalie Clouatre (Brandon), granddaughters, Rilee Bowden and Ivy Ebey; sister, Sherry Meeks (Mike); brother, Rick Duvall (Heike); and her beloved dog, Athena.

Memorial services for Debra Rene Clouatre, 59 of Gladewater will be 11:00 am Thursday, July 31, 2025 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Rev. Dan Vickers officiating.

The family wishes to express profound gratitude to AccentCare Hospice and Visiting Angels for the compassionate care they provided to Debra in her final days.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hilton Johns, Clay Hinson, Ronnie Taylor, Mike Lambert, Danny Matherene, Dr. James Repasky, Larry Davis, Bruce Williamson and Jim Thompson

In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations be made to American Cancer Society.