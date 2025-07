Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Deborah Hudspeth, of Ore City, Texas, wife of Ron Hudspeth passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025, in Gilmer, Texas.

A memorial service at the Church of Christ in Ore City on August 2, 2025, starting at 10:00 AM. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Ore City Cemetery at 11:15 AM.