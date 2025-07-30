Area players earn Class 3A all-state baseball honors

Daingerfield outfielder Jayden Mitchell earned second-team honors to head up the list of East Texas players named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team on Wednesday.

Mitchell was joined on the elite list by New Diana pitcher Remi Rountree (third team), Arp Designated Hitter Will Sanford (third team) and honorable mention picks Jaxen Prince of Tatum (catcher), Levi Green of New Diana (first base) and Mason Sherman of New Diana (second base).

The team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.

Mitchell hit .483 for Daingerfield with 25 RBI, four home runs, 10 stolen bases and a .605 on base percentage.

Rountree went 11-3 on the mound for New Diana with a 1.56 earned run average, 95 strikeouts and 35 walks in 76 innings. He also hit .247 with 12 doubles, 23 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Sanford was a .387 hitter with seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, 28 RBI and 18 runs scored.

Prince hit .371 with a .477 on base percentage, six doubles, 27 RBI and a .994 fielding percentage.

Green was a .333 hitter with seven doubles, three triples, 27 RBI and 22 runs scored, and Sherman hit .350 with three doubles, 10 RBI, 39 runs scored and 45 stolen bases.

Wall pitcher Greg Reichenau was the player of the year. The junior right-hander was 14-0 with an 0.53 earned run average. He struck out 101 in 76 innings. He threw five shutouts and had a one-hitter in the state title game.

Coach of the Year honors went to Jeremy Gordon of Wall.

BLUE BELL/TSWA

CLASS 3A ALL-STATE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Ethan Ortega, Corpus Christi London, sr.; Gage Reichenau, Wall, jr.; Will McIntire, Boyd, soph.; Relief pitcher – Zak Garcia, Corpus Christi London, sr.; Catcher – Gunnar Dillard, Wall, sr.; First baseman – Jake Ivey, Gunter, soph.; Second baseman – RJ Olivares, Corpus Christi London, sr.; Shortstop – (tie) Caleb Braden, Wall, sr. and Jax Heid, Boyd, sr.; Third baseman – (tie) Reid Ballard, Wall, jr. and Cooper Haygood, Whitney, sr.; Outfielders – Hagyn Barbee, Wall, jr.; Jorian Wilson, Hallettsville, sr.; Colton Patton, Boyd, jr.; Designated hitter – Jarrett Waggoner, Gunter, sr.; Player of the year – Reichenau, Wall; Coach of the year – Jeremy Gordon, Wall

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Hudson Chenard, Hallettsville, jr.; Jair Flores, Lytle, sr.; Dylan Nabors, Liberty-Eylau, sr.; Relief pitcher – Creed Rainer, Gunter, jr.; Catcher – (tie) Christian Olivares, Corpus Christi London, soph. and Gentry Pounds, Idalou, sr.; First baseman – (tie) Peyton Harrison, Atlanta, sr. and Huck Schoenvogel, Marion, jr.; Second baseman – Alex Martinez, Edgewood, sr.; Shortstop – (tie) Aiden Salinas, Corpus Christi London, soph.; Brock Broddie, Gunter, sr.; Third baseman – Luke Polasek, Brazos, soph.; Outfielders – Jayden Mitchell, Daingerfield, sr.; Carsen Summerlin, Mount Vernon, sr.; Gerrit Boschma, Shallowater, jr; Designated hitter – Ruben Castellanos, Rio Hondo, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Ritchie Garcia, Tidehaven, sr.; Maverick McAllister, Thrall, sr.; (tie) Jarrett Waggoner, Gunter, sr. and Remi Rountree, New Diana, sr.; Relief pitcher – Brayden Bomar, Whitesboro, jr.; Catcher – (tie) Ethan Guzman, Clyde, sr.; Mason Hill, Lytle, soph.; and Noah Tart, Franklin, sr. ; First baseman – (tie) Jechan Duran, Tidehaven, sr. and Christopher Galvan, Rio Hondo, jr.; Second baseman – (tie) Tanner Wagner, Hallettsville, sr. and Pierre Keeney, Shallowater, sr.; Shortstop – Major Luna, Poth, jr.; Third baseman – Max Mangum, East Bernard, soph.; Outfielders – Landon Mayne, Grand Saline, sr.; Kash Koontz, Idalou, sr.; Jacob Johnson, Blanco, sr.; Designated hitter – Will Sanford, Arp, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Jamie Chipman, Academy, soph.; Maverick Delgado, Ingram, sr.; Wyatt Gavit, Jacksboro, jr.; Triston Haugh, Liberty-Eylau, sr.; Hunter Kunk, Kountze, sr.; Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro, sr.; Jayden Lozano, San Diego, sr.; Cord Rager, Maypearl, sr.; AJ Ramirez, Iowa Park, soph.; Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro, sr.; Zach Wright, Orange Grove, sr.; Catchers – Tyson Brooks, Maypearl, sr.; Derek Elizondo, Hondo, jr.; Barrett Garcia, Goliad, sr.; Carter GoDair, Eustace, sr.; Wade Hutson, Van Vleck, sr.; Nieko Martinez, Breckenridge, sr.; Jaxen Prince, Tatum, sr.; Michael Stewart, Holliday, sr.; First basemen – Brandon Buchanan, Bishop, sr.; Kayden Caka, Goliad, soph.; Levi Green, New Diana, jr.; A.J. Phillips, Franklin, soph.; Cord Rager, Maypearl, sr.; Second basemen – Jalen Arriaga, Bishop, sr.; Connor Daley, Anderson-Shiro, sr.; Major Jennings, Boyd, soph.; Aiden Rendon, Ingram, sr.; Mason Sherman, New Diana, jr.; Phin Wallek, Goliad, sr. ; Shortstops – JT Benitez, Bishop, soph.; Ripken Birdwell, Hooks, jr.; Ryder Bowers, Mount Vernon, jr.; Colby Clinkscales, Jim Ned, sr.; Maddox McDonald, Shallowater, jr.; Diego Medina, Lyford, soph.; Easton Rinewalt, West, sr.; Kevin Rios, Dalhart, sr.; Scott Rodriguez, Crystal City, sr.; Lincoln Wagner, Scurry-Rosser, sr.; Cooper Wilson, Idalou, soph.; Third basemen – Derek Chavera, Falfurrias, sr.; Noel Reta, Raymondville, jr.; Gael Silva, Lyford, jr.; Zach Wright, Orange Grove, sr.; Outfielders – Brady Greenwood, sr.; Kobe Haynes, Whitney, soph.; Cy Henke, Goliad, soph.; Messiah Miller, Randolph, sr.; Owen Moore, Grandview, jr.; Colton Reynolds, Bushland, sr.; Max Rodriguez, Bushland, sr.; Zack Scott, Shallowater, sr.; Wade Stallones, Franklin, sr.; Jake Westerfield, Callisburg, sr.