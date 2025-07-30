Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Anthony Michael “Mike” McCollum, 61, of Grapevine, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas, after a courageous battle with ALS. Despite his physical limitations caused by ALS, his spirit remained strong and steadfast. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Flower Mound United Methodist Church at 3950 Bruton Orand Boulevard, Flower Mound, Texas 75022. Mike was born September 7, 1963, in Macomb, Illinois, to Anthony “Tony” Wayne and Barbara Kay Bell McCollum. His family moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 1965 for his father Tony to complete his PhD in Organic Chemistry. The family moved to Longview, Texas, in 1969 and joined First Christian Church where they became very involved. It was there that Mike’s faith development began. It was a faith that carried him through the best of times and the most challenging of times. In addition to faith development, First Christian also provided opportunities to develop Mike’s love of music and sports. He was in Genesis Singers, the youth choir, and plays. In high school, Rev. Bill Pennington introduced him to the guitar, and he never looked back. This was a passion that never ended. Mike started playing church basketball when he was in elementary school. Later, he assisted his dad in coaching his brothers, Craig and Aaron. In high school and college, he started playing on First Christian’s Men’s Softball Team. These were fun times and formed relationships that continued throughout his lifetime. Mike attended Longview High School and graduated in 1982. He played on the Longview Lobos Regional Finals Basketball Team during the 1980-1981 season. Additionally, he was involved in the Longview High School Drama Department with the lead role as “J Pierrepont Finch” in the Musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”, as well as other roles in various musicals and productions showcasing his musical and theatrical talents. Mike attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, in 1986. He became a Certified Public Accountant thereafter. After gaining valuable work experience with The Associates First Capital Corporation as Vice President, Business Excellence and Training – Commercial Operations, he attended and graduated from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business with an Executive Master of Business Administration in 1999. Mike continued his career path with The Associates as they were acquired by CitiGroup where he worked as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Marketing – Auto Fleet Management. In 2004, he became President of Concentra Health Solutions. Mike continued his career path as Senior Vice President at Essilor Labs of America in 2012. Between 2014 – 2017, he served as Member of the Board of Directors for Visionweb. In 2017, Mike was Chief Operating Officer for United Allergy Services. Additionally, Mike was an Advisor for Spindletop Capital for 5 years beginning in 2019. He became Chief Operating Officer at Five Point Dental Specialist in 2020 and retired in April of 2024. Mike married Tina Mayse December 30, 2016. Mike and Tina enjoyed traveling, spending time at the lake, dancing together, and riding their road bikes throughout the Metroplex. They shared much love and joy as husband and wife. Mike was a good and faithful servant. He was a Charter Member of Creekwood Christian Church in Flower Mound, Texas. He taught Sunday School, was a youth sponsor, and served on various committees. Not forgetting his passion for sports, he played on the church’s softball and basketball teams. Those relationships fostered fellowship and forever friendships. He embodied his role as a disciple of Christ by example and through his involvement and leadership throughout his Christian journey. Mike loved playing his guitar, piano, singing and listening to all music. He attended and watched many sporting events. His competitive spirit was always present. He was known for his charisma, compassion and deep faith. He touched countless lives as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend and mentor. Mike is preceded in death by his father Anthony “Tony” Wayne McCollum, his maternal and paternal grandparents and other loving relatives. He is survived by his beloved wife and caregiver Tina Mayse McCollum, his cherished daughter Lauren “Taylor” McCollum (Fischer), son Anthony “Mathew” McCollum, stepsons Slade Mayse Bennett and Gunnar Mayse Bennett. His loving mother Barbara Bell McCollum, in-laws Roy and Audrey Mayse and brother-in-law David Mayse (Jessica). His precious grandchildren, whom he adored Greyson Noah and Lila Grace Davis. His brothers Roland “Craig” McCollum (Brenda) and Aaron Wayne McCollum (Stacye). His legacy will also live on through the lives of his nieces and nephews Tyler McGee (Kelby), Wes McCollum, Cade McCollum, Ward McCollum, Emma McCollum and great-niece London McGee. Mike’s gifts of faith, kindness, and support will endure in the hearts of all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Association or a charity of your choice.