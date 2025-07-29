Public meet-and-greet for new Longview fire chief set Thursday

The public is invited to meet Longview’s new fire chief, Greg Grimes, from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Fire Training Center, 411 American Legion Boulevard.

The fire training center was formerly the armory for the National Guard building and is adjacent to Teague Park.

Grimes previously was assistant chief of operations with the Allen Fire Department. In Allen, he oversaw EMS, public education, training and emergency response.

He has 25 years of experience in the fire service and has a master’s degree in occupational safety.