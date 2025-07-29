NFL Preseason Schedule
Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, July 29, 2025
NFL PRESEASON
2025 SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 31
Trending
Chargers vs. Lions, 7 p.m.
(Hall of Fame Game)
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 7
Colts at Ravens, 6 p.m.
Bengals at Eagles, 6:30 p.m.
Trending
Raiders at Seahawks, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 8
Browns at Panthers, 6 p.m.
Lions at Falcons, 6 p.m.
Commanders at Patriots, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 9
Giants at Bills, noon
Texans at Vikings, 3 p.m.
Cowboys at Rams, 6 p.m.
Steelers at Jaguars, 6 p.m.
Titans at Buccaneers, 6:30 p.m.
Chiefs at Cardinals, 7 p.m.
Jets at Packers, 7 p.m.
Broncos at 49ers, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 10
Dolphins at Bears, noon
Saints at Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
WEEK 2
Friday, Aug. 15
Titans at Falcons, 6 p.m.
Chiefs at Seahawks, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 16
Dolphins at Lions, noon
Panthers at Texans, noon
Packers at Colts, noon
Patriots at Vikings, noon
Browns at Eagles, noon
49ers at Raiders, 3 p.m.
Ravens at Cowboys, 6 p.m.
Chargers at Rams, 6 p.m.
Jets at Giants, 6 p.m.
Buccaneers at Steelers, 6 p.m.
Cardinals at Broncos, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 17
Jaguars at Saints, noon
Bills at Bears, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 18
Bengals at Commanders, 7 p.m.
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 21
Steelers at Panthers, 6 p.m.
Patriots at Giants, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 22
Eagles at Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Falcons at Cowboys, 7 p.m.
Vikings at Titans, 7 p.m.
Bears at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 23
Colts at Bengals, noon
Rams at Browns, noon
Texans at Lions, noon
Broncos at Saints, noon
Seahawks at Packers, 3 p.m.
Jaguars at Dolphins, 6 p.m.
Bills at Buccaneers, 6:30 p.m.
Chargers at 49ers, 7:30 p.m.
Raiders at Cardinals, 9 p.m.