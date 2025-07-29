MID-AMERICA LEAGUE

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Team Record

Joplin 41 13

Abilene 35 19

Sherman 28 28

Texarkana 21 32

Fort Smith 20 35

Piney Woods 17 35

(Tuesday-Thursday games at 7 p.m.; Sunday games at 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 29

TimberHogs at Sherman

Wednesday, July 30

TimberHogs at Abilene (2)

Thursday, July 31

Texarkana at TimberHogs (2)

Friday, August 1

Texarkana at TimberHogs

Saturday, August 2

Texarkana at TimberHogs

Sunday, August 3

Texarkana at TimberHogs

(Mid America League semifinals are set for August 5-6 and the championship series is set for Aug. 7-9, with seeding and locations to be determined)