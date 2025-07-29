Home
Weather
Services
About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
My Account
Newsletters
Customer Care
Digital Services
eEdition
News
Local News
Police
Elections
Education
Business
Public Record
Texas
Nation & World
Sports
ET Varsity
College/Pro
The Zone
Features
ETX View
At Play
Answer LIne
Food
Health
Homework
Lifestyle
Religion
Volunteer
Feast and Field
Obituaries
Obituary Submission
Funeral Home Submission
Classifieds
Jobs
Place An Ad
Legal Notices
Announcements
Opinion
Columnists
Editorials
Forum
Letters to the Editor
Bible Verse
Contests
Best of East Texas
ETX View
News
Business
Education
Elections
Local News
Nation & World
Police
Public Record
Texas
Sports
College/Pro
ET Varsity
The Zone
Features
Answer LIne
At Play
ETX View
Food
Health
Homework
Lifestyle
Obituaries
Obituary Submission
Funeral Home Submission
Classifieds
Jobs
Place An Ad
Legal Notices
Opinion
Columnists
Editorials
Forum
Letters to the Editor
Bible Verse
Subscribe
My Account
Customer Care
Newsletters
Contests
Best of East Texas
ETX View
eEdition
LOBO CAMP: Future players attend annual Lobo Football Camp
Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, July 29, 2025
By
Jack Stallard
1/19
Swipe or click to see more
Markus Sheridan and other area athletes participate in the annual Longview Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
2/19
Swipe or click to see more
Coach John King watches as area athletes participate in the annual Longview Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
3/19
Swipe or click to see more
Labarius Richardson and other area athletes participate in the annual Longview Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
4/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
5/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
6/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
7/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
8/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
9/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
10/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
11/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
12/19
Swipe or click to see more
Coach John King watches as area athletes participate in the annual Longview Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
13/19
Swipe or click to see more
Coach John King watches as area athletes participate in the annual Longview Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
14/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
15/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
16/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
17/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
18/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
19/19
Swipe or click to see more
Lobo Youth Football Camp Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Lobo Stadium. ( Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
You Might Like
Local News, Top Stories
East Texas Yamboree’s next queen looks forward to her role
Local News, Top Stories, Business
Trump grants Eastman Chemical a 2-year exemption from pollution reduction law
Local News, Top Stories
Organization advocates for property tax relief during Longview panel discussion – here’s what to know
Local News, Top Stories, Answer LIne
Answer Line: Update on city of Longview’s indoor pool
eEdition
View Today's Paper
Most Popular
1
East Texas residents sue Eastman, allege company ‘disregarded’ dangers of cancer-causing emissions
2
East Texas Yamboree’s next queen looks forward to her role
3
Business Beat: Wanda’s Kountry Korner seeks new ownership
4
Gladewater police investigating massive teen party at lake house; homeowner criticizes law enforcement response
5
Trump grants Eastman Chemical a 2-year exemption from pollution reduction law
Sections
Announcements
Features
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Services
Submission Forms
Newsletters
eEdition
Subscribe
My Account
Customer Care
Classifieds
Digital Services
Weather
Our Company
Contact Us
About Us
© 2025 Longview News-Journal.
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service