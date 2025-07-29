2-minute drill

SENIOR SCRAMBLE: The team of Hohn Brinkley, Bob Gilley, Randy Fleet, Bobby Davis and Ron Hambrick finished at 11-under and won a scorecard playoff on Tuesday at the Wood Hollow Senior Scramble.

Placing second, also at 11-under, was the team of Don Morgan, Benny Lancaster, Sid Clinnard, David Powell and Steve Watson.

In third place at 10-under after a scorecard playoff was the team of Larry Lancaster, David Zapata, Angus Pool, Mark Taylor and Wayne Hoskins. Finishing fourth at 10-under was the team of Jimmy Parsley, Joe Dan Taylor, David Bickel, Bill Jirka and David Weaver.

William Johnson (3-3) was closest to the hole on No. 9, and Sid Clinnard (2-6) won the money hole at No. 13.

Forty-nine players and 10 teams competed in the tournament.

THURSDAY THROW DOWN: The team of Craig Collins and Allen Commiato topped the list with a bag weighing 19 pounds, 12 ounces to win the Thursday Throw Down at Martin Creek.

Justin Margraves and Eric Leuschner finished second with a 16-14 total, and the Big Bass award went to Mike Ham and grandson Carsen Ewart (7-6).

Fishing hours are 5:45-9:15 p.m. Entry fee is $30 per boat (1 or 2 anglers) with $10 going to the Big Bass pot. There is also a side pot chance (winner take all) for $20 per boat.

For information: Kevin Jackson (903) 720-4390.

H BANQUET SET: Hallsville’s 93rd “H Association” Hall of Fame banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Hallsville High School.

Former Hallsville head football coach and athletic director Roger Adams will be the keynote speaker, and former baseball coach Scott Mitchell will introduce this year’s Hall of Fame inductees – 2024 baseball player Scott Jewett and 2012 baseball player J.C. Daily.

Tickets are $15 (check or cash only and pay at the door).

For information: Gary Lovelace: (903) 235-4465.

BENEFIT CAMP: UT Tyler athletics, in partnership with UT Health East Texas, is hosting Patriot Sports Camp for a Cause on Aug. 5-6 with all the proceeds from the full-day camp directly benefiting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Campers are encouraged to pre-register for the camp (https://uttylercoedathleticcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT).

Activities for the camp are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-off for the camp will begin at 7:30 a.m. and pickup will end at 5:30 p.m. Ages 6-12 are welcome, and there will be a limit of 100 campers per day. Drop off is at the entrance to the Herrington Patriot Center.

Admission is a minimum $50 donation per camper to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Relief Fund (

https://cftexashillcountry.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4201). Pre-registration is STRONGLY encouraged. Once you have donated, please email your gift receipt to ad@uttyler.edu or bring it with you to registration at the camp.

Activities will include baseball/softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, racket sports, swimming, and more. Lunch for the campers will be provided by Raisin’ Canes and Hawaiian Brothers. Additionally, athletic trainers and other healthcare providers will be on-site throughout the day for the campers’ safety. UT Tyler head coaches, assistant coaches, administrative staff, and student-athletes will be on hand to lead the campers through their sport’s respective drills.

Campers will need to bring at minimum shoes, swimsuit, sunscreen, towel, and a water bottle, but are more than welcome to bring their own baseball/softball glove or tennis racket.

For more information, you can call UT Tyler Athletics at 903-566-7212.

ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: The tour will end it’s summer season on Monday, Aug. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).

To qualify for the Tournament of Champions, players must have played in three or more tournaments or earned a medal in at least one tournament.

All events will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

For information: Visit the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour’s Facebook page or email: atgcgolf@gmail.com.

UIL VOLLEYBALL: The University Interscholastic League announced new neutral site locations for the volleyball state semifinals.

In Class 6A Division I and II, Region I and II games will be at Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, while Region III and IV will be at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

In Class 5A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at the new Rock Hill High School in Prosper, while Region III and IV will be at Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.

In Class 4A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth. For Region III and IV, games will take place at Littleton Gymnasium- Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

In Class 3A Division I and II, Region I and II will take place at Legacy High School in Wichita Falls. A&M Consolidated High School will host Region III and IV games.

In Class 2A Division I and II, Region I and II games will be at Azle High School. The Region III and IV sites have not been announced yet.

In Class 1A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at Midlothian High School, while Region III and IV are at Athens High School.

KLB TOURNAMENT: The 2025 Golf Tournament fundraiser to benefit Keep Longview Beautiful is set for Monday, Sept. 8 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event is a 4-player scramble ($700 per team) with a noon warm-up (lunch provided) and a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in two flights.

For information: klb@longviewtexas.gov, keeplongviewbeautiful.org or (903) 212-4552).

KC HALL OF FAME: Kilgore College will recognize former athletes, coaches and contributors during its annual Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, set for Oct. 4-5.

The weekend will begin with the Hall of Fame Induction Brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The location of the brunch will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the brunch are $35 per person.

Both the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees and members of the 1966 football team in attendance will be recognized during halftime of the Hall of Fame football game, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.

For more information, contact Destiny Foster at (903) 988-7537 or dfoster@kilgore.edu.

To download a registration form for the brunch or related events, visit www.kcrangernation.com.

Proceeds from the Hall of Fame events will benefit KC student-athletes.

KC Hall of Fame inductees for 2025:

Men’s basketball player: Bernard Barrow (1997-1999)

Women’s basketball player: Jade Thurmon (2016-2018)

Softball player: Heather Bunn (2013-2014)

Football: 1982 Team

Spirit of Excellence award: Dave Wilson

Contributor: Chris Craddock