TimberHogs split with Rhinos

TEXARKANA – Jaxson Edwards doubled and drove in three runs, Jackson Wilkerson went 5.1 strong innings on the mound and the Piney Woods TimberHogs salvaged a split in a Mid-America League double header against the Texarkana Rhinos on Sunday with a 9-3 victory.

Texarkana won the opener, 8-4.

The split moves the TimberHogs to 17-35, while Texarkana improves to 21-32.

The TimberHogs and Rhinos are in a battle with the Fort Smith Marshals (20-35) for the final playoff spot in the Mid-America League.

Joplin (41-13), Abilene (35-19) and Sherman (28-28) have all locked down postseason berths.

After a day off on Monday, Piney Woods visits Sherman on Tuesday and Abilene for two games on Wednesday before closing out the regular season with five games in four days against Texarkana.

The ‘Hogs will host the Rhinos at 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursday and then play single games at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday at White Oak’s City Park.

GAME 2

Wilkerson struck out 12, walked five and surrendered three earned runs on seven hits to earn the pitching win. Pedro Martinez, Jr. finished on the hill with 1.2 innings of action, striking out two with one walk and no hits or runs allowed.

At the dish, Garrett Sheffield doubled, singled and drove in a run. Drake Lee and Kahle Good added two hits and an RBI apiece. C.J. Cepicky drove in a run, and Jared Henchek, Alexander Everett and Charles Chenail all singled, with Chenail driving in a run.

Jake Gorell and Cade Parks had two hits apiece in the loss for the Rhinos. Gorell and Mason Sellers drove in runs.

J.J. Burwell took the loss on the mound. He fanned two, walked one and allowed three earned runs on six hits in four innings.

GAME 1

Chance Reed (2-3) went the distance on the mound for the Rhinos to earn the win. He struck out four, walked a couple and gave up four earned runs on 10 hits.

Josiah Taylor and Mason Meinke had two hits apiece for the Rhinos. Ben Elder and Cade Parks drove in two runs apiece, and Gorell, Aiden Otano, Sellers and Taylor all chipped in with RBI.

Jose Acuna (2-2) shouldered the loss for the TimberHogs with one inning of work on the hill. He struck out one and was touched for five earned runs on four hits as the Rhinos broke open a 2-2 game with a five-run second inning.

Jaxson Edwards went five innings on the mound for Piney Woods, giving up three earned runs on five hits.

Henchek doubled twice and drove in a run. Everett and Austin O’Malley had two hits and an RBI apiece. Cepicky singled three times, and Drake Lee chipped in with an RBI.