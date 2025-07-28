McClellan: Oatmeal cookies and a simple fruit salad

Note from Barbara: This column was originally published in August 2004. Cassandra Northcutt, who is mentioned in this column, died this past year after a long illness. She was one of the first people I met after moving to Longview in 1967. I find that remembering friends through recipes keeps them alive in my memory.

Can you believe that it is August already? I am not even going to say a word about how time flies. It’s time for many people to get back into a somewhat regular routine if anyone in the family is involved in school, either as a student or a staff member in any form.

This brings us to the topic of school lunches. I am not an authority on packing brown bag lunches because two of our four loved cafeteria food, and the other two carried the same thing in their lunches every day for almost 12 years.

I read all these cute, trendy ideas for parents to pack in lunch boxes, and all I can think about were the thousands of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that I made.

The first recipe is a cookie recipe that is nutritious, makes a lot, and is relatively inexpensive. It was given to me by my friend Burnie Olsen, who is a member of the church where I direct music. If she is not the official head of the kitchen committee, she certainly fools me. She is there all the time with her homemade goodies.

Now, I have had several oatmeal cookie recipes, and some were similar to this, but I think the secret to this one is refrigerating it before baking it, and also the formation and the thinness of the dough when sliced.

If you do not have a pan about 4 inches wide and about 16 inches long (a long narrow bread loaf pan), I believe the cookies can be rolled into 3 rolls about 3 inches in diameter, and then flattened into a rectangle, about 4 inches wide, and 2 inches tall.

All right, now for the recipe, which Burnie says is over 100 years old.

Oatmeal Overnight Cookies

2 cups brown sugar

1 cup melted butter

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups oatmeal

1 cup coconut

1 cup chopped walnuts

Cream melted butter and brown sugar until very creamy. Add eggs, and mix well. Sift flour with soda, baking powder, and salt. Add to sugar-egg mixture. Stir in oatmeal, coconut and walnuts.

Press into sprayed or lightly greased loaf-type pans or make into rolls as described above. Refrigerate overnight or for about 8 hours. (It’s all right to keep it several days in the fridge, I discovered, and I am pretty sure it could be frozen.)

Dump the dough out of the pan or pans onto a cutting board or plastic or waxed paper. Cut into thin slices about 1/4 of an inch thick. Place on lightly sprayed cookie sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 8 minutes, or a little longer if not golden brown.

Makes about 6 dozen cookies, I think (can’t tell exactly because of the raw dough allure!).

All right, let’s face a fact – you could just drop these onto sprayed or greased cookie sheets, but I do not think you would get the wonderfully crispy texture.

Well, I rambled so much, I need to give you a very short recipe. My friend, Cassandra Northcutt, called to ask me about a recipe last week.

She was sure it was one of mine, but neither of us could remember it all. She called her friend, Ella Mae Daniels, and got the recipe.

It is definitely my kind of recipe: three ingredients and one bowl. Little servings of this could be put in containers for a school lunch. Let’s just call it:

Ella Mae’s Fruit Salad

1 can peach pie filling

1 can mandarin orange slices, drained

2 or 3 sliced bananas

Chill slightly before serving.

— Barbara Richardson McClellan is a longtime food columnist. Write her in care of the Longview News-Journal, P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606.