LETU volleyball releases 2025 schedule

A full, 30-match, schedule is set for the 2025 edition of the LeTourneau volleyball team.

Under fourth-year head coach Alison Williams, the YellowJackets will play three early season invitationals, before embarking on a 16- match schedule in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC).

LeTourneau enters year one of SCAC membership in 2025 after 27 seasons in the ASC.

The YellowJackets head to Georgia twice to open the season. LeTourneau will play in the Jenny McDowell Invitational on Aug. 29-30 in Atlanta, hosted by Emory. The YellowJackets will play Emory (Aug. 29), LaGrange (Aug. 30), and St. Catherine (Aug. 30). LeTourneau will face Emory, a perennial top-10 program, for the first time in 20 years.

The following weekend, LeTourneau heads to Lookout Mountain, Ga., for the first time in program history. The YellowJackets face Sewanee on Sept. 5 before facing Covenant (Sept. 6) and Transylvania (Sept. 6) as part of the Scots Invitational.

LeTourneau returns to Texas on Sept. 12 for the UMHB Classic in Belton. The YellowJackets face Hardin-Simmons and Methodist on Sept. 12, before squaring off with Alverno and Mary Hardin-Baylor on Sept. 13.

After a trip to Jackson, Miss., and a tri-match with LaGrange and Belhaven on Sept. 20, the YellowJackets open the home schedule — and SCAC schedule — on Sept. 23 against Centenary.

That home match is one of eight inside Solheim Arena on the year. LeTourneau faces SCAC foes Ozarks (Sept. 27) and Hendrix (Sept. 28) to round out September. All home matches are free to attend.

LeTourneau will also face SCAC foes Colorado College (Oct. 24), McMurry (Oct. 25), St. Thomas (Oct. 25), Austin College (Nov. 1), and Dallas (Nov. 2) at home in league play.

Solheim Arena will host a SCAC Crossover event on Oct. 24-26 with nine matches between the three days. The SCAC is split into divisions for volleyball and teams play opponents from the opposite division once per season at neutral sites within the league.

LeTourneau is in the Blue Division with Ozarks, Hendrix, Centenary, Austin College, and Dallas.

LeTourneau faces former ASC foe Howard Payne on Oct. 31 in a neutral site match at Marshall, Texas. The regular season concludes on Nov. 8 with a tri-match against Rhodes and Centenary.

The SCAC Tournament is set for Nov. 14-15 in Kerrville, Texas, with six teams qualifying. Division winners are guaranteed a berth, then the final four spots go to the teams with the best conference records.

SCHEDULE NOTES

LeTourneau will face three 2024 NCAA Tournament teams: Emory, Covenant, Transylvania. Emory advanced to the quarterfinals.

Six first-time meetings on the schedule: St. Catherine, Covenant, Transylvania, Methodist, Alverno, and Ozarks. Ozarks is in its first year as a program in 2025.

LeTourneau reunites with former ASC foes McMurry and Concordia Texas in the SCAC.