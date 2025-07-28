Kollet is new hoops coach at Kilgore

KILGORE — The Kilgore LadyDogs have a new head basketball coach this year with the arrival of Will Kollet.

Most recently the head of Rusk girls basketball, Kollet joined Kilgore ISD in May for what will be his eighth year as a high school head coach.

“[AD Michael Wood] was quick to respond and we had a really good connection. Things fell into place and I’m here,” says Kollet who’s been working with the Kilgore high school players in summer league play and summer workouts ever since. “It’s been great. We’ve got a really good group of girls. They’re hard workers. We’ve got a lot of talent here and if it all comes together, there’s going to be something really special here in Kilgore. I’m excited to be here and be a part of it.”

Kollet’s career started in 1A and 2A programs like Broaddus, Cushing and Grapeland. Rusk was his first 4A school, and the Lady Eagles had been struggling through a few losing cycles when he inherited them. In the 2024-2025 season Kollet led them to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, even overseeing some school-record breaking performances like Rusk sophomore Jakaiyah Jenkins posting 29 rebounds and a 25-25 stat line in single games.

The LadyDogs have been going through a few losing seasons themselves, with their last playoff appearance occurring in 2020-2021. To turn their trajectory around like he did at Rusk, Kollet will focus on teaching the girls to think the game better.

“I think with kids nowadays, they see what’s on social media and stuff and they need to learn to understand the game in a broader aspect. So my big philosophy is thinking the game and not just running plays,” he says. “To understand the game at a higher level and that everything falls into place from that aspect. Then the kids just play different. They play better. Everyone knows the roles.”

The team will have the benefit of experience this year with many returners as well as a freshman class loaded with talent. Kollet also notes that in their summer workouts the girls have been very coachable, responding positively to critiques.

“I’ve got a lot of potential moving forward. So we’re very, very excited,” says Kollet.

Kollet is taking the reins from previous coach Marissa Coop, who currently serves as an assistant volleyball coach.

“She’s been very supportive in helping everything transition really smoothly,” said Kollet. “So big shout out to her. She is awesome. She’s a very good coach and I have a lot of respect for her.”