Business names: July 13-19, 2025

Business names filed in Gregg County from July 13-19:

Amanda Boyter doing business as Ro

Thuy Nguyen doing business as Honey Nails Spa

Charles R. Baker doing business as Baker Bros Plumbing

Laura Guzman doing business as LG Collective and Co

Jose Alberto Gauna doing business as Mex Fence

James Denning doing business as Denning Services

Elenilson Balmore Roque doing business as Transport Roque & Moran

Robin Baker Hill doing business as RBH Travel

Cody Nolan doing business as East Texas Futures

Latoshia Banks doing business as T&C Helping Hand