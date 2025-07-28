NFL Preseason Schedule

Published 11:43 am Monday, July 28, 2025

By Jack Stallard

NFL PRESEASON

2025 SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 31

Chargers vs. Lions, 7 p.m.

(Hall of Fame Game)

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 7

Colts at Ravens, 6 p.m.

Bengals at Eagles, 6:30 p.m.

Raiders at Seahawks, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8

Browns at Panthers, 6 p.m.

Lions at Falcons, 6 p.m.

Commanders at Patriots, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9

Giants at Bills, noon

Texans at Vikings, 3 p.m.

Cowboys at Rams, 6 p.m.

Steelers at Jaguars, 6 p.m.

Titans at Buccaneers, 6:30 p.m.

Chiefs at Cardinals, 7 p.m.

Jets at Packers, 7 p.m.

Broncos at 49ers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 10

Dolphins at Bears, noon

Saints at Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

WEEK 2

Friday, Aug. 15

Titans at Falcons, 6 p.m.

Chiefs at Seahawks, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Dolphins at Lions, noon

Panthers at Texans, noon

Packers at Colts, noon

Patriots at Vikings, noon

Browns at Eagles, noon

49ers at Raiders, 3 p.m.

Ravens at Cowboys, 6 p.m.

Chargers at Rams, 6 p.m.

Jets at Giants, 6 p.m.

Buccaneers at Steelers, 6 p.m.

Cardinals at Broncos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 17

Jaguars at Saints, noon

Bills at Bears, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 18

Bengals at Commanders, 7 p.m.

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 21

Steelers at Panthers, 6 p.m.

Patriots at Giants, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22

Eagles at Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Falcons at Cowboys, 7 p.m.

Vikings at Titans, 7 p.m.

Bears at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Colts at Bengals, noon

Rams at Browns, noon

Texans at Lions, noon

Broncos at Saints, noon

Seahawks at Packers, 3 p.m.

Jaguars at Dolphins, 6 p.m.

Bills at Buccaneers, 6:30 p.m.

Chargers at 49ers, 7:30 p.m.

Raiders at Cardinals, 9 p.m.

 

 

You Might Like