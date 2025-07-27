Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Wesley Alan Donley II passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025, in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Born on January 15, 1950, in Illinois to Wesley Alan Donley and Maurine Betty Donley. Wesley brought kindness, humor, and an unshakable faith to everyone he met. Wesley was a loving husband, father, and grandfather—a gentle, giving soul whose endless smiles, keen sense of humor, and contagious laugh brightened countless lives. His deep love for Jesus was reflected in the way he cared for those around him. An avid fisherman and golfer, Wesley also had a remarkable talent for conversation which helped him find great success in the restaurant industry throughout Texas and Louisiana. Wesley’s faith kept him strong and ultimately carried him home. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife of 41 years, Suzanne Baird Donley, at Lakeview Gardens Memorial in Longview, Texas. Cherishing his memory are his sisters, Linda (Carlell) Goff and Glenda (Patricia) Donley; his children Jonathan (Tahyoodle) Donley, Myranda (Bryan) Husers, Jaysan Donley and Joshua Donley as well as eight treasured grandchildren. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to The Pavilion for the loving care they provided Wesley in his later years.