Traffic to switch on Mobberly Avenue in Longview for road work

Beginning at 7 a.m. July 28, crews will switch traffic along Mobberly Avenue in Longview as part of work on the road.

The northbound outside lane will be opened to traffic, and the outside southbound lane will be closed for road improvements. Those improvements include driveway and sidewalk construction as part of the Mobberly Avenue Complete Street Project. The closure will extend south from Cotton Street and remain in effect until further notice, according to the city.

This project is being constructed by True Roads Construction of Longview. Questions about the work may be directed to the city’s Project Manager, Bob Watson, at (903) 239-5504.