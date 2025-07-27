TimberHogs edge Rhinos, 13-12

TEXARKANA – A three-run eighth inning proved to be the difference on Friday as the Piney Woods TimberHogs edged the Texarkana Rhinos, 13-12, in Mid-America League action.

The TimberHogs improved to 16-34 with the win. Texarkana drops to 20-31 with the loss.

Saturday’s game was rained out, and the two teams were scheduled to play twice on Sunday, with games slated for 6 and 8 p.m.

The ‘Hogs had two-run frames in the first and second and two-run innings in the fourth and fifth on Friday, but Texarkana struck around and trailed 10-9 after seven. Piney Woods pushed across three in the top of the eighth and held on for the win.

The teams combined for 25 runs on 27 hits.

Jared Henchek singled twice and drove in three runs for Piney Woods. Jaxson Edwards doubled and drove in a run. Drake Lee doubled, singled and chased home two runs. Nick Chavez finished with a double, two singles and an RBI, and C.J. Cepicky and Charles Chanail both chipped in with singles.

Andrew Grooters started on the hill for Piney Woods. He struck out one, walked none and gave up six earned runs on eight hits. Jose Abreu went 2.1 frames, walking two and allowing two earned runs on three hits. Hunter Southey pitched two thirds of an inning, striking out one, walking one and surrendering two earned runs on four hits, and Trenton Zarechi fanned two with no walks and one earned run allowed on two hits in two innings.

Cade Parks tripled, singled twice and drove in a run in the loss for Texarkana. Mason Meinke tripled, singled and drove in a run. Josiah Taylor doubled twice, singled and plated three runs. Jake Gorell doubled and drove in a couple of runs. Ben Elder had two singles and three RBI, and Aiden Otano singled three times and drove in three runs.

Jaren Jackson started and lasted 1.1 innings on the mound for the Rhinos. He walked five and was touched for six earned runs on three its.

Piney Woods is scheduled to visit Sherman for one game on Tuesday and travel to Abilene for a pair of games on Wednesday.

The TimberHogs will close out the regular season with five home games – hosting Texarkana for two games (6 and 8 p.m.) on Thursday, July 31, and then closing things out with games Aug. 1, 2 and 3 against Texarkana.