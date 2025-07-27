Maxey Wayne Bruner

Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

A life well lived, was born July 30, 1934, and arrived in Heaven on July 12,2025. He was a kind, fun, memory-making, loving, unique soul that touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of meeting him.

Maxey served in United States Navy on the U.S.S. Pine Island during the Korean War. Following his Navy service, Maxey was employed by Texas Eastman, where he worked as a Chemical Operator for 39 years. He was a devoted member of his church and truly lived his faith by serving those around him in any way he could.

Maxey never met a stranger and was most loved by his family. He and his wife, Peggy Ann Tipton Bruner shared an extraordinary love. Prior to his homegoing, Maxey and Peggy celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2025.

Maxey was treasured by his children and grandchildren, who lovingly called him Papaw. Making memories with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one of the great joys of his life, and theirs.

Maxey is preceded in death by his son, Michael Wayne Bruner (d. 5 April 2011), his brother, Roy Bruner and his wife, Pat, and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Bruner, his son, David Bruner, and his daughter, Julie Markum and her husband, Wes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael B. Bruner and his wife, Jennifer, Elizabeth Crook and her husband, Matthew, Alexandrea Pearcy and her husband, Kyle, Cori Starr and her husband, Jake, Chelsi Pitts, Noah Pitts, and Bayli Botter and her husband, Taylor, and great-grandchildren, Maegan and Michael Bruner, Charlotte, Sarah, and Katherine Crook, Taylor, Abigail, and Johnathan Pearcy, Allie and Abbie Starr, and Emme and Branson Botter. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Jones. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins

A celebration of life will be held for Maxey on July 30,2025, at Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. Charles Hunt will officiate.

“His Lord said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.” Matthew 25:21 NKJV