Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Maudie Ruth McDaniel was born February 14, 1932 and passed on July 23, 2025. Services will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Monday, July 28 at 12 noon. Visitation will be held Sunday evening between 5 and 7 pm at the funeral home. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com