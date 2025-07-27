Former Lobo Williams still playing at high level

San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams (71) during practice at the 49ers training camp at the practice facility at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trent Williams, at age 37 and entering his 16th year in the NFL, lined up at left tackle and took on all comers recently in his first full-team action at 49ers training camp.

New edge rusher Bryce Huff wouldn’t touch Brock Purdy. Nor would first-round pick Mykel Williams (more on him later). A familiar foe also came forth in Nick Bosa, much to the delight of the 49ers’ three-time All-Pro blindside protector.

“Being able to size yourself up against him, especially me going into 16 and not knowing where that cliff is, I get to go against Nick to give me a good measuring stick,” Trent Williams said.

Williams, a former Longview Lobo, is generous with praise for his teammates. His self-analysis is critical to the 49ers’ offense, in which Purdy was just entrusted for years to come with a $265 million extension.

How far away is that “cliff” before Williams falls off it?

“My cliff might be different than others. Some people don’t ever hit a cliff and might want to retire on top,” Williams said. “For me, I love to compete so much I probably don’t see myself stopping with effective football left in the tank.”

Even though ankle and heel injuries sidelined him for the final seven games of last season’s 6-11 freefall, Williams sounds ready to rediscover his All-Pro form.

“I’ve played a lot of snaps, so there’s probably nothing that is going to surprise me when I get out on the field,” Williams added. “But it’s about being ready to consistently do the same thing play after play, from now until February, hopefully.”

Super Bowl LX is Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium, by the way.

“I love to compete,” Williams continued. “When I’m in that mode and my cleats are on the grass, I feel like I’m a rookie, just because of how I approach it and how I love to play.”

Williams said he feels younger than 37, though he chuckled and not exactly knowing how that is supposed to feel.

Last summer, he held out of training camp and the preseason before signing a three-year, $82.6 million contract six days before the season opener. This summer, he notes the 49ers’ “morale is up” and he’s loving the camaraderie that comes with spending 12 hours a day in camp over three weeks.

When the 49ers opened camp Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan saw a video Williams had sent to the 49ers’ strength coach. “It was neat. He can still vertical jump more than any man I’ve ever seen his size,” Shanahan said with a laugh. “So that was cool to watch. But I’m more excited to see the videos of them with some pads on playing football.”

That comes Monday. Thursday’s workload was a mere appetizer.

As an 11-time Pro Bowler, Williams knows how to judge talent, and he sees All-Pro potential in first-round pick Mykel Williams, whose 6-foot-5, 267-pound frame offers versatility on the edge or interior. Trent Williams compared him to DeForest Buckner, the 49ers’ former All-Pro.

“Mykel is a huge dude, man. You generally don’t see guys that size on the edge,” Trent Williams said. “It sucks having to base block guys with arms as long as their legs. He has a chance to be a really good player, a chance to be dominant.”

Even though the Williamses faced off Thursday for the first time, this wasn’t a get-to-know-you session. A month ago, they were in Cabo San Lucas together.

“He asked to use my plane. I was actually going to be out there the same time,” Trent Williams said. “He came over to the house and we kicked it a few times.”

Last summer, Williams’ private jet was tracked by media on a flight path from Houston to San Jose, signaling an end to his contract holdout. Thursday, Williams had a funny response when asked how often teammates ask to use his 19-passenger Gulfstream IV: “It’s probably one of the most frequently asked questions.”

So, when will he fly off into the sunset?

Said Williams: “I just always thought I would know when I go out there and don’t feel the same, I’d be honest with myself. I don’t want to tarnish my legacy and what I’ve done. I also don’t want to be selfish and make the team worse by being here.”