Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Memorial services for Clarence Harlan Laird, 83, of Kilgore, will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore. The family will greet friends in the church Parlor following the services. Full obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com