Building permits: July 12-18, 2025

Permits issued by the city of Longview from July 12-18:

Longview Fire Training Center, 307 American Legion BLV, New 150KW generator, $120,000

Stamper Park Aquatic Facility, 411 Fair Street, Construction for a new pool and aquatic facility (City project), $4.5M

East Texas Homes LLC, 1701 Sandlin St, Construct new single family dwelling

AR Elite Holdings LLC, 99 ST Clair Dr, Construct new single family dwelling

AR Elite Holdings LLC, 101 ST Clair Dr, Construct new single family dwelling

G&P Rental Properties LLC, 1623 Everwood Court, Construct new dwelling

G&P Rental Properties LLC, 1622 Everwood Court, Construct new dwelling

G&P Rental Properties LLC, 1621 Everwood Court, Construct new dwelling

G&P Rental Properties LLC, 1620 Everwood Court, Construct new dwelling