Lawsuits filed: July 13-19, 2025

Cases filed from July 13-19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2025-1152-B Kelli Ladage v. Boundless Builders LLC, Braden McNeal, and Devrian Casey, Suit for deceptive trade practices & damages

2025-1159-B Liquita Williams v. Babjide Ogunseinde, M.D., Malpractice – medical

2025-1167-B Capital One, N.A., Successor by Merger to Discover Bank v. Charles Jackson, Breach of contract

2025-1174-B Jayne Lesli Faulkner v. Aggregate Haulers I, L.P., Titan Transportation, L.P., Stefan Dewayne Cannon, Joseph Lee Black, and George William Faulkner, Auto personal injury/damages

2025-1150-A Capital One, N.A., Successor by Merger to Discover Bank v. Ross Costanzo, Breach of contract

2025-1158-A Jackie Lee Smith v. Bufkin Partners, LTD d/b/a Longview Truck Center and Jose Leon Magana, Auto personal injury/damages

2025-1166-A US Foods Inc. v. Buffalo Bell Inc. d/b/a Buffalo Bell LLC d/b/a Buffalo Bell, Breach of contract

2025-1173-A Charlotte A. Gulley v. Carlex Hospitality, LLC and Carlex Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Comfort Suites of Kilgore, Property damages

2025-1185-A Carl Crenshaw, Jr. and Hasanati Crenshaw, as next friends of K.C. and H.C., minors v. Armando Olivan, Auto personal injury/damages

2025-1154-CCL2 Tacos Goyo v. DoorDash, Inc., Breach of contract

2025-1155-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Jerod MackBoyd, Breach of contract

2025-1164-CCL2 Shaquita Mims, as next friend of M.M., a minor v. Celia Black and Ashaily Lewis, Auto personal injury/damages

2025-1168-CCL2 Southwood Financial, LLC as trust manager for Southwood Financial Trust I v. Celmira Limon and Raymond Limon, Suit for deceptive trade practices & damages

2025-1172-CCL2 Nekima Boyd et al. v. Savannah Rae Jackson et al., Auto personal injury/damages

2025-1180-CCL2 Ex Parte Harold James Waggoner, Other civil (OCA)

2025-1181-CCL2 Origin Bank v. Joshua Anderson, Sr. and Khadiha Anderson, Breach of contract

023108-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Bobbie Jean Price et al., Tax

023109-CCL2 City of Easton, et al. v. Thurman Allen a/k/a Thurman L. Allen et al., Tax warrant

023110-CCL2 City of Longview, et al. v. Alvin L. Lawrence, Tax warrant