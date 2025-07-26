Judgments: July 13-19, 2025

Cases disposed from July 13-19, 2025, in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2019-986-B, Unifund CCR LLC VS. Charles M Lalena, Breach Of Contract, Agreed Judgment (OCA)

2025-964-B, In Re: DRB Capital LLC, Approval Transfer Settlement – Payment Rights, All Other Dispositions (OCA)

2021-1541-A, Rebecca Ann Hunter VS Porterfield Trucking LLC and William Wayne Wright, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Agreed Judgment (OCA)

2023-787-A, Thomas Wayne Small VS Associated Clinicians of East Texas PLLC, et al., Property Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2024-667-A, Percy Mayfield VS Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2025-636-A, Telco Plus Credit Union VS Louie Grant, III, Breach Of Contract, Default Judgment (OCA)

2023-249-CCL2, Diana Banuelos Aceves VS RKT Operating, LLC, et al., Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2023-977-CCL2, Kathy A. Nelson, Independent Executor of the Estate of James E. Nelson, et al. VS Hollybrook Senior Living, LLC, et al., Malpractice – Medical, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2023-1247-CCL2, FNA VI LLC VS Wesley Pharr, et al., Suit To Correct Tax Evaluation, Agreed Judgment (OCA)

2023-1297-CCL2, Discover Bank VS Shawn D. Lindsey, Breach Of Contract, Default Judgment (OCA)

2023-1402-CCL2, Discover Bank VS Tiffoney Main, Breach Of Contract, Default Judgment (OCA)

2023-2025-CCL2, Linda Bellomy VS Wiseman Ministries, Inc., et al., Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2024-1095-CCL2, Penny Dillard-Fulton, Individually and on Behalf of the Estate of Loreta M. Dillard VS HMG Park Manor of Longview, LLC, et al., Malpractice – Medical, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2024-1363-CCL2, Bella Oaks Longview LLC and Hung Partners LLC VS Gregg County Appraisal District, Suit To Correct Tax Evaluation, Agreed Judgment (OCA)

2024-1548-CCL2, The State of Texas VS South Main Church of Christ, Gladewater, Condemnation, Agreed Judgment (OCA)

2024-1858-CCL2, Brenda Ann Davis VS Chiquita Lenay Rousseau, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2024-1887-CCL2, Mariner Finance, LLC VS Misty Gilliam, Breach Of Contract, Default Judgment (OCA)

2024-1946-CCL2, Taylor Wharton VS Hunter Scott Wyatt, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Case Dismissed By Plaintiff (OCA)

2025-300-CCL2, Clean Cut General Contractors LLC VS Barbara Smith, Suit For Deceptive, Trade Practices & Damages, Default Judgment (OCA)

2025-434-CCL2, Texas Bank VS Connie Sears, Suit On Note, Default Judgment (OCA)

2025-546-CCL2, Evelyn Irvine, as Next Friend for O.J., a Minor Child VS James Smith, Auto Personal Injury/Damages, Agreed Judgment (OCA)

2025-583-CCL2, Texas Bank and Trust Company VS Mostafa H. Nosrati and Legacy Premier Properties LLC, Breach Of Contract, Default Judgment (OCA)

2025-640-CCL2, Flagship Credit Acceptance, LLC VS Derek Muccitelli, Breach Of Contract, Default Judgment (OCA)

2025-720-CCL2, Austin Bank, Texas N.A. VS Hammer Heads Torque & Test, LLC, Suit On Note, Default Judgment (OCA)

023051-CCL2, Kilgore ISD, Gregg County, City of Kilgore, Kilgore College VS Kay Taylor Wright, Tax, Agreed Judgment (OCA)