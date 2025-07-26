Dog days of summer: Canines take over Longview Convention Complex

Published 12:09 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

By From staff reports

1/29
A large contestant introduces himself to judge Christy Vaught while taking a break from warmups at the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Canines are making a splash and putting on a show this weekend at the Longview Convention Complex.

The Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The public is invited to watch the canine participants. Admission is free.

And near Maude Cobb, high-flying Fidos are spreading their wings … er, paws in the SouthCentral Mobil Dock Diving Competition. The event is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Agricultural Pavilion. Spectators are welcome.

You Might Like