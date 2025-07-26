Dog days of summer: Canines take over Longview Convention Complex

A handler visits with a judge during the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Visitors shop at the vending booths at the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Handlers prepare their dogs for judging at the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Natalie Liotto, 8, of Gonzales , La. brushes the tail of a Border Collie named Revvy at the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Handlers present their dogs to a judge at the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Lori Livingston of Dallas shows a Tibetan Terrier named Corsair Hoppertunity Knocks at the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Handlers wait in line. to show their dogs at the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Jennifer harper of Houston shows an American Eskimo named Hairy Potter at the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Courtney Hodges of Beckville is repaid for her grooming services with a face licking from a poodle named Dream at the Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Hannah Barker's dog Fame soars through the air during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Robin Sullivan's dog named Braxton dives into the water during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Mark Sonnier's dog named Jojo dives into the water during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

A dog named Sascha dives into the water after a target during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

A dog named Lexi dives into the water after a target during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

A dog latches onto its target during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

A dog eyes its target as it launches into the water during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Tori Mallory's dog named Jigger dives into the water for a target during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

A dog named Lexi latches onto a target during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Dawn Baker's dog Kismet Talk'n Smack leaps from the dock during the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

A large contestant introduces himself to judge Christy Vaught while taking a break from warmups at the SouthCentral Mobile Dock Dog Dock Diving competition Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Convention Center Agricultural Pavilion. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Canines are making a splash and putting on a show this weekend at the Longview Convention Complex.

The Longview Kennel Club AKC Dog Show continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The public is invited to watch the canine participants. Admission is free.

And near Maude Cobb, high-flying Fidos are spreading their wings … er, paws in the SouthCentral Mobil Dock Diving Competition. The event is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Agricultural Pavilion. Spectators are welcome.