Children, families celebrate end of summer with Back to School Bash in Longview

Published 10:38 pm Saturday, July 26, 2025

By Jordan Green

Ace Whitelock, 3, and Kash Whitelock, 5, smile as they stand in a Longview Fire Department engine as Capt. Kelcey Trotty looks on during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Hundreds of youngsters and their families chowed down on snow cones, climbed on emergency vehicles, had their faces painted and picked up back-to-school gear Saturday during the Back to School Bash hosted by Christus Good Shepherd Health System at its Northpark Medical Plaza.

Several emergency response vehicles were on scene, and so were snack vendors, face-painters, a balloon artist and more.

School is almost back in session in East Texas. Students will return to school Aug. 11 in Longview ISD and Aug. 13 in Spring Hill and Pine Tree ISDs.

