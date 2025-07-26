Children, families celebrate end of summer with Back to School Bash in Longview

Cody Langley, right, helps his daughter Harper, 4, look at toys and stickers during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Mariely Venzes, 2, pets a Christus Good Shepherd Health System therapy dog named Nugget as the dog's handler, Teresa Owen, watches during the Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Connor Collins, 4, and brother Caden Collins, 2, play basketball during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Face-painter Julia Bradshaw paints a shape on Adelyn Arcos, 8, during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Kornpop the Clown makes a balloon toy for Christian Woodruff, right, during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal)

Ella Barker hands cotton candy to Joseline Morales, 7, during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Romeo and Marco Reyes check out the back of a Christus ambulance during the Christus Good Shepherd Medical System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Victory Thomas, 6, and Ishan Bell, 7, pose for a portrait during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Abraham Li, Allen Li, Ryan Li, Jackson Maynard and Wendy Maynard enjoy snow cones during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

People get snow cones from the Kona Ice truck Saturday, July 26, 2025, during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Justin Woodruff (10), Ishan Bell (7) and Christian Woodruff (9) pose for a portrait during the Christus Good Shepherd Medical System's Back to School Bash Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Northpark hospital. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Children and their families walk around during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash event Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Northpark hospital. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Teresa Owen handles Nugget, a therapy dog for the Christus Good Shepherd Health System, while Xamena Zamora, Lilia Venzes and Mariely Venzes pet Nugget during the Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Ace Whitelock, 3, and Kash Whitelock, 5, smile as they stand in a Longview Fire Department engine as Capt. Kelcey Trotty looks on during the Christus Good Shepherd Health System's Back to School Bash at the Northpark hospital Saturday, July 26, 2025. (Jordan Green/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Hundreds of youngsters and their families chowed down on snow cones, climbed on emergency vehicles, had their faces painted and picked up back-to-school gear Saturday during the Back to School Bash hosted by Christus Good Shepherd Health System at its Northpark Medical Plaza.

Several emergency response vehicles were on scene, and so were snack vendors, face-painters, a balloon artist and more.

School is almost back in session in East Texas. Students will return to school Aug. 11 in Longview ISD and Aug. 13 in Spring Hill and Pine Tree ISDs.