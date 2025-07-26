Business Beat: Wanda’s Kountry Korner seeks new ownership

Wanda Bullock is seen in 2016 at her restaurant, Wanda's Kountry Korner near Interstate 20 between Longview and Hallsville. (Michael Cavazos/Longview News-Journal File Photo)

A longtime piece of East Texas culinary history is up for sale.

Wanda’s Kountry Korner, at 15229 W. FM 968 between Longview and Hallsville, is on the market following its closure after about 50 years in business.

Wanda Bullock started the business in 1974, according to her daughter, Wendy Bullock-Johnson. Wanda Bullock built the business up to include an RV park that features 42 spots with full hook-ups and a gas station. The 2,120-square-foot building, which is on almost 9 acres, includes a convenience store.

Wanda Bullock was known for her hamburgers.

“People, if they were coming down (Interstate 20), they would come from way up north and make sure they stopped back by there because they remember Miss Wanda and the legacy of her burgers,” Wendy said.

Wendy said her mother worked seven days a week.

“We just knew that was her world. That was her life,” she said. “She loved it. She loved the people, loved what she did. She always helped everybody. She felt like she needed to be there and a lot of people depended on her.”

Wendy said she grew up at the restaurant, with her mother taking her to the store as a baby. Her grandmother, Bessie Turner, also worked in the store.

The only time she remembers her mother taking off work was in 2021, after Wendy completed cancer treatment. They went to Broken Bow for about five days.

Wendy said she and her brother, Wesley, and their children inherited the business. Her brother had been running Wanda’s Kountry Korner, and they recently decided it was time to sell.

Kim Cotton, with Drake Chapman Real Estate, is handling the sale of the property. It’s listed for $5.5 million.

McDonald’s receives approval

McDonald’s has received approval to install a drive-thru window at its planned new restaurant in the Spring Hill area of Longview.

The City Council gave its unanimous approval for a specific use permit the restaurant needed for the drive-thru.

Information filed with the city shows McDonald’s will be at the southeast corner of Gilmer and Spring Hill roads.

Pool construction to start

Riley Harris Construction has received a permit to build Longview’s new public pool at Stamper Park, 400 Fair St.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled at 9 a.m. Aug. 5.

Walmart improvements

Walmart on Estes Parkway is making $1.1 million in equipment improvements.

The work in the meat, dairy and deli, beer, and produce cases is expected to be done in September, according to information from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

