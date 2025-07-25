The evolution of air guns

The term air gun is not new, but the definition has changed dramatically.

For decades air guns were made to fire BB’s, .177 or .22 caliber lead pellets. Over the past few years the popularity of compressed gas propelled weapons has grown at a surprising rate.

With projectiles expanding all the way up to .50cal! An air “arrow” gun has found it’s way into the compressed gas shooting field. For the most part the popularity is relegated to the smaller calibers and used for plinking or small game hunting.

Do not be confused, some of the CG possess surprising ballistics and are legal to hunt with. And by hunt I mean big game such as whitetail or hogs.

Pre-charged pneumatics or PCP guns are charged with compressed air or nitrogen and can shoot several times on one charge. Guns are charged from 2500 to 4000 psi and deliver lethal slugs in 50-100 yard hunting situations. Some rifles outperform these numbers and easily exceed these yardages. The gun can be recharged easily in the field with a compressor or a high pressure bottle.

The current regulations for hunting with the air gun according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department are as follows: Alligators, bighorn sheep, javelina, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, and turkey (except wild turkeys in East Zone) may be taken only with pre-charged pneumatic arrow guns, or pre-charged pneumatic air guns.

For the above animals hunters are required to shoot a minimum of .30 caliber 150 grain projectile with a minimum muzzle velocity of 800fps and 215 foot pounds of energy. Squirrels, pheasant, quail, and chachalaca may be hunted with air guns that fire a projectile of at least .177 caliber (4.5mm) in diameter producing a muzzle velocity of at least 600 feet per second.

Arrows or bolts used with an arrow gun must conform to the same standards for projectiles for archery. Arrow guns may not be used to hunt deer or turkey during archery season. If you plan to use your PCP gun for hunting be sure to read all of the TP&WD rules and regulations for the intended game.

Researching for this piece, I noticed many articles about shot placement and ethics. The concern seemed to be the PCP’s lethal capabilities. Knowing any gun’s potential and more importantly the shooter’s capabilities and limits with the gun are more important as far as I’m concerned. Air guns are no different than any other gun, bow or crossbow, “practice with each until you “KNOW” the weapon’s limitations in your hands.”

If you haven’t made a similar shot in practice, don’t take that shot in the field.

Contact Chris Smith: cksoutdoors@aol.com