Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Funeral service for Mrs. Roxy Ann Porter White, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 6:00-8:00 PM.