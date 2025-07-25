Rollinson to head up Panola hoops

CARTHAGE – Panola College has announced Robert Rollinson as the new head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Rollinson served as assistant coach during the Ponies’ historic 2024-25 season, which saw the team capture the Region XIV Athletic Conference Championship and make a Final Four appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament.

“I’m incredibly honored to lead the Ponies,” said Rollinson. “This is a special program, and I’m excited for the opportunity to build on the strong foundation Coach Kuligoski put in place. My focus will be on creating a culture of togetherness, player development, and championship-level basketball.”

Rollinson takes over for former Head Coach Joe Kuligoski, who has joined the coaching staff at Sam Houston State University. During his tenure at the College, Kuligoski led the team to back-to-back appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament (2024 and 2025) and a Region XIV title.

“Robert has been a key part of our recent success, and we’re thrilled to have him take the reins,” said Don Clinton, Vice President of Student Services and Athletic Director at Panola College. “He was instrumental in recruiting last year’s team, which won a school-record 29 games. His leadership and experience will be vital in continuing the winning tradition we’ve established.”

Rollinson joined the College’s staff in July 2024. In his role as assistant coach, he helped recruit standout players such as Travis Torain and CJ Worsham – both of whom played key roles in last season’s success. Rollinson also contributed significantly on the practice floor, focusing on player development, designing practice plans, creating game strategies, and authoring detailed scouting reports.

The result was a record-setting season for the Ponies, highlighted by their first-ever Region XIV championship and a Final Four finish at the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. Panola boasted six All-Region players, and for the first time in school history had two players named NJCAA All-Americans: Khoi Thurmon (1st Team) and CJ Worsham (3rd Team).

Rollinson began his career at South Mountain Community College in 2018, followed by assistant roles at the University of St. Francis, Park University, and Lewis University. In 2022-23, he joined NCAA Division II UT Tyler, where the Patriots achieved their highest national ranking in school history at No. 19. The following season, Rollinson was an assistant coach at the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), another Division II program.

“We’ve accomplished a lot, but we’re just getting started,” Rollinson said. “This program is full of potential, and I’m excited to guide our players through another great season.”