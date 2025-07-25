Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Born August 12, 1954, Melanie Elrod Canant went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2025. She was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Brandon Wilcox, her brother, Tracy Elrod, and her father Melvin Elrod. She is survived by her husband, Ross Lloyd Canant, her mother, Mary Jo Elrod, her beloved granddaughter, Ryleigh Jordan Serna and her husband Jordan, her daughter Lindsey Canant, her brother, Wyman Elrod, her nephew, Travis Elrod, her niece Traci Murillo and husband David, great niece, Grace Ann, and great nephews, Jacob and Andres, step daughters Laura Atherton and Melissa Burns and children She also leaves behind many cousins, her Bunco girls and hundreds of friends. Melanie never met a stranger.

Melanie was full of life. She loved to dance and was a proud officer of her high school drill team, the TexAnns. She was also a Houston Cougar Doll in college. Melanie had a career in Human Resources, working up to HR Director of several banks. Melanie was on the Board of many Longview organizations during her career.

She adored acting in children’s theater sponsored by the Junior League of Longview. She had a special gift of entertaining others and participated in several plays. She could stay in character and make it look easy. One of her favorites was portraying Snoopy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. She got fan mail from the kids for years. She enjoyed having friends over to play Bunco at her home. Melanie could come up with an unexpected clever remark without effort and send the room into uncontrollable laughter. She showed her compassionate side when she saw hurting friends and was loved for her gift of encouragement.

Melanie and Ross met later in life, but the bond was instant. He told her on the first date he wanted an “exclusive” relationship. It lasted a lifetime. She was his north star, always the guiding hand. They had many trips and adventures together. She designed their beautiful home and gifted him a loving extended family.

If desired, memorials can be made to any charity of your choice, or to those close to Melanie, including the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

A service to Celebrate Melanie’s life will be held on Friday, July 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Ben De Boef officiating. The family will gather from 9:00 a.m. until service time to receive friends and other relatives. She will be laid to rest at Olive Branch Cemetery at Brushy Creek community near Frankston.