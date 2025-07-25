Marriage licenses: July 13-19, 2025

Published 10:26 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

By From staff reports

Marriage licenses filed July 13-19  in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

John Anderson Bowers and Kalen Ashley Molloy

Paz Leybin Yobel Mejia and Genesis PaholaPascual

Cornelious Clinton Moore and Gussie Louise Johnson

Adrian Alexis Garcia Colon and Cheyenne Marie Thomas

Kanghyun Lee and Isabelle Rose Osterloo

Jay Michael Tyner and Shansly Dawn Pless

Luis Gerardo Fierro-Talamantes and Hattie Noelle Puckett

Aaron Jon Autrey and Andrea Elizabeth Allen

Jose Manuel Lara and Lizbeth Munoz Quiroz

Jonathan William Johncock and Manesha Kaur Isabel Parmar

Nicholas Alexsander Smith and Zoie Elizabeth Wohlscheid

Zachery David Howard and Brooke Ashley Houghton

Michael Angelo Estrella and Anna Michelle Hawkins

Tyrell Xavier Smith and Ahliyah Ann-Jordan Saunders

Juan Salas Martinez and Sandra Ramirez Serna

Richard Arnold Carroll Jr. and Macee Ti Baird

James Read David Burson and Charity Breanne Berry

Jack Steven Collins and Cassie May Lane

Arrmando Torres Torres and Bonifacia Gaona Torres

Kevin Michael Wallace and Missy Diane Rex

Darius Rashad Brightmon and Alissa Denise Rice

Loftin Hale Murchison and Mackenzie Lynn Oney

Oscar Najera Simental and Brenda Hidalia Pereyra Fombona

Miguel Angel Zamorano and Vanessa Guadalupe Oyervides

