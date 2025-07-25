Marriage licenses: July 13-19, 2025
Published 10:26 pm Friday, July 25, 2025
Marriage licenses filed July 13-19 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
John Anderson Bowers and Kalen Ashley Molloy
Paz Leybin Yobel Mejia and Genesis PaholaPascual
Cornelious Clinton Moore and Gussie Louise Johnson
Adrian Alexis Garcia Colon and Cheyenne Marie Thomas
Kanghyun Lee and Isabelle Rose Osterloo
Jay Michael Tyner and Shansly Dawn Pless
Luis Gerardo Fierro-Talamantes and Hattie Noelle Puckett
Aaron Jon Autrey and Andrea Elizabeth Allen
Jose Manuel Lara and Lizbeth Munoz Quiroz
Jonathan William Johncock and Manesha Kaur Isabel Parmar
Nicholas Alexsander Smith and Zoie Elizabeth Wohlscheid
Zachery David Howard and Brooke Ashley Houghton
Michael Angelo Estrella and Anna Michelle Hawkins
Tyrell Xavier Smith and Ahliyah Ann-Jordan Saunders
Juan Salas Martinez and Sandra Ramirez Serna
Richard Arnold Carroll Jr. and Macee Ti Baird
James Read David Burson and Charity Breanne Berry
Jack Steven Collins and Cassie May Lane
Arrmando Torres Torres and Bonifacia Gaona Torres
Kevin Michael Wallace and Missy Diane Rex
Darius Rashad Brightmon and Alissa Denise Rice
Loftin Hale Murchison and Mackenzie Lynn Oney
Oscar Najera Simental and Brenda Hidalia Pereyra Fombona
Miguel Angel Zamorano and Vanessa Guadalupe Oyervides
