LETU names Hubeek as assistant for softball

Whitney Hubeek has been named the full-time assistant coach for the LeTourneau softball program.

Hubeek (HUE-beck) has spent time as a collegiate, high school, and select softball coach during her career. She comes to LeTourneau after serving two years as an assistant coach at Weatherford High School in Weatherford, Texas.

Hubeek has spent over a decade coaching at all levels of softball. She was an assistant coach at Northwest University in Washington and later spent two years as an assistant at Highline Community College in Des Moines, Wash. Her last collegiate stop came in 2021 as the assistant coach at Pierce College in Puyallup, Wash.

She spent six years as the head softball coach at Bethel High School in Spanaway, Wash., from 2016-22. Hubeek also coached several select softball teams — including 16u and 18u programs — over the last decade.

Hubeek earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Pacific Lutheran.

BASEBALL

The LeTourneau baseball team notched another honor for the 2025 season as the YellowJackets earned Team Academic Excellence accolades from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

It is the third time in the last four seasons LeTourneau has garnered the award. The YellowJackets also collected the award in 2022 and 2024.

To earn the honor, teams must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the academic year.

Under head coach Paul Phillips, the YellowJackets had a 3.20 team GPA during the spring semester and a 3.30 GPA in the fall. LeTourneau placed 30 players on the ASC Academic All-Conference team for a second straight year, while two players (Aman Patel and Clayton Holt) earned CSC Academic All-District honors.

LeTourneau earned a share of the ASC regular season title for the first time in program history and placed a program-record 17 on All-ASC teams.

TENNIS

The LeTourneau men’s and women’s tennis programs both earned ITA All-Academic Team honors, while 13 YellowJackets garnered Scholar-Athlete accolades between the programs.

The team awards marked the sixth time under head coach Suzanne Merritt each program has been recognized for their work in the classroom.

For teams to earn ITA All-Academic honors, they must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA.

Six players on the women’s team collected honors as Emmy Phillips, Emma Boulanger, Kylie Weeks, Isa Casso, Elizabeth Moreau, and Maddie Nichol were all recognized. It was the third time Moreau has earned the award in her career and the second time for Weeks and Casso.

The women’s team had a 3.66 GPA as a group in the spring semester and had seven named to the ASC Academic All-Conference team.

The men’s program tallied seven on the ITA Scholar-Athlete list. Grayson Cavel, Hayden Harry, Kale Crenshaw, Brayden Money, Timothy Black, Zach Farris, and Liam Wedge all garnered honors. Farris earned the honor for a third time in his career, while Cavel collected his second career accolade.

As a team, LeTourneau men posted a 3.54 GPA during the spring semester and had 12 student-athletes earn ASC Academic All-Conference.