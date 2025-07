Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Funeral services for Efrem Jeffery, 61, of Gilmer, will be held Saturday 10:30 a.m., July 26,2025 at New Diana High School, Diana, TX. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Gilmer, A visitation will be 1-6 PM, Friday, July 25, 2025.at Stanmore Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stanmore Funeral Home.