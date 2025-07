Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

A memorial visitation will be held for Mr. Charles Eugene Wyatt, 67, of Kilgore, at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Charles was born on December 12, 1957, and passed away on July 22, 2025—obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com