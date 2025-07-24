Wounded Warrior pro-am set

TYLER – An idea that started with Dick Goetz and Gerry Hall playing golf about 20 years ago has turned into an event that is not only embraced in Tyler and the Piney Woods, but also all over Texas.

That collaboration has grown into the Texas Wounded Warriors Foundation, an organization that works to bridge the gap between military benefits and the real-world needs of “these brave individuals, offering a helping hand when it matters most.”

Chairman Ray Griffiss, Army veteran, and former chairman Goetz and a number of board members gathered on Wednesday to honor longtime supporters and to announce the 2025 pro-am in East Texas. The meeting was held at Willow Brook Country Club.

For 14th consecutive years, the Hall Family of Hall Buick GMC of Tyler and Hall Chevrolet GMC of Canton has been a major sponsor of the organization. Pam Hall, Gerry Hall and Monte Hall, all with military ties, were honored by Griffiss for their commitment to the Foundation.

Monte Hall presented a check of $16,800 to Griffiss.

Goetz said the amount now tallies more than $141,800 donated by the Halls. The Halls also provide rides for the veterans and their families for various functions during the annual pro-am.

The Halls donate a portion of the sale of each vehicle sold from Hall Buick GMC of Tyler and Hall Chevrolet Buick GMC of Canton during May to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Goetz also announced the 18th Annual Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Tyler Pro-Am Weekend is scheduled for Oct. 4-6 in the Tyler area.

On Oct. 5, Goetz said Eagle’s Bluff Country Club in Bullard will host a casino party for the warriors and their spouses. The next day, Eagle’s Bluff, located on the shores of Lake Palestine, will host the Pro-Am with a pro and amateurs playing with each warrior. Goetz said there will be teams with a pro, two amateurs and two warriors, as well three amateurs and three warriors.

Sgt. Bryan Anderson (triple amputee from Chicago) is scheduled to visit and speak at the assembly at All Saints Episcopal School the morning of Oct. 6.

There will be a number of other activities during the weekend, including the veterans attending the Fifth Annual Rose City Airfest set the same weekend at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.The mission statement of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat. We seek to provide Wounded Veterans injured from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan with funding to defray the basic costs of living incurred, as a result of the short and long-term care of those injuries.

The focus is to support programs and services such as the Warrior and Family Support Center in San Antonio at Brooke Army Medical Center. Additionally, huge gaps commonly exist before Veteran Affairs benefits begin for Wounded Warriors who return from Iraq or Afghanistan following combat injuries. The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation assists wounded veterans and ensures that they and their families receive private sector support to help fill this gap. We also work closely with other agencies to provide needed services such as handicap upgrades to housing, transportation to and from medical appointments, and other needs.

For more information, to donate or volunteer with the TWWF, call 903-918-2210 or visit their website www.txwoundedwarrior.com.