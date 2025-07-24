TimberHogs edge Shadowcats, 8-6

SHERMAN – Nick Chavez drove in three runs, Robbie Coronado went six strong innings on the mound and the Piney Woods TimberHogs continued their recent hot streak by rallying for an 8-6 win over the Sherman Shadowcats on Wednesday in Mid-America League action.

The TimberHogs, winners of two in a row and three of their last four, improved to 15-33 with the win. Sherman drops to 27-25.

Chavez doubled and singled for the TimberHogs, who trailed 2-1 before scoring twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth to build an 8-2 cushion. Sherman chipped away at the lead with lone runs in the fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth, but came up short.

Austin O’Malley singled and drove in two runs for Piney Woods, and Jared Henchek and Alexander Everett both singled and drove in runs.

Coronado struck out six, walked four and gave up four earned runs on seven hits. Ubaldo Romo worked three innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out two and walking two.

Erick Ballenilla homered and doubled in the loss for Sherman. Jacob Ambriz homered and drove in two runs, and Cole Carnes doubled and chased home two runs.

Wesley Pack started on the hill and went four innings for Sherman. He struck out five, walked four and allowed an earned run on no hits. The TimberHogs touched up John Langehenning for four walks and four earned runs, with Langehenning failing to record an out.

Piney Woods will play its next eight games on the road before returning home on Thursday, July 31 to host the Texarkana Rhinos in a double header with games set for 6 and 8 p.m.

The TimberHogs were set to visit Sherman for games on Wednesday and Thursday, then play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Texarkana, Tuesday at Sherman and twice at Abilene on Wednesday, July 30.