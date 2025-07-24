LETU sets 2025 soccer schedules

A brand new season of LeTourneau men’s soccer is just 39 days away as the program released its 2025 schedule. The YellowJackets have an 18-match schedule, with 10 contests at home. All home matches are free to attend.

The YellowJackets, under new head coach TJ Milby, enter year one in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC). LeTourneau will also face five opponents for the first time in the NCAA era during the season.

The season, and home, opener is set for Aug. 30 when Dallas Christian comes to Longview. That match is one of 10 at the Joyce Family Athletic Village, including the first three to start the year.

Belhaven (Sept. 4) and Millsaps (Sept. 6) come to East Texas to round out the first week of the season.

LeTourneau then faces three new opponents consecutively. The team travels to Northwest Georgia on Sept. 12-13 to face Berry (Sept. 12) and Maryville (Sept. 13). It will be the first meetings all-time with both programs.

The YellowJackets then return home to face Southwestern for the first time on Sept. 18.

After a road trip to Howard Payne (Sept. 20), SCAC play gets started on Sept. 26 against former ASC foe Concordia Texas followed by a match with Texas Lutheran on Sept. 28.

LeTourneau also faces SCAC foes Centenary (Oct. 10), St. Thomas (Oct. 12), Dallas (Oct. 17), and Colorado College (Oct. 19) at home in league play. Road conference matches include Schreiner (Oct. 3), McMurry (Oct. 5), Ozarks (Oct. 24), Hendrix (Oct. 26), and Austin College (Nov. 1).

The SCAC Tournament begins on Nov. 6 in Round Rock, Texas. The top six teams qualify for the tournament.

SCHEDULE NOTES

First all-time meetings in 2025: Berry, Maryville, Southwestern, St. Thomas, Colorado College

LeTourneau reunites with former ASC foes Ozarks, McMurry, and Concordia Texas in the SCAC.

LeTourneau plays two teams from the 2024 NCAA Tournament: Belhaven, Colorado College.

WOMEN

A 17-match schedule, plus a new conference, awaits the LeTourneau women’s soccer team in 2025.

Under new head coach Karrigan Falber, the YellowJackets are set for 17 regular season matches — including nine at home. All home matches are free to attend.

For the first time in program history, LeTourneau will compete in a new conference. The YellowJackets enter their first season as a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC).

The season opener is set for Aug. 30 at Central Baptist in Conway, Ark. It will be the fourth all-time meeting between LeTourneau and the NAIA member Central Baptist, and the first since 2014. The season-opening road trip continues at Belhaven on Sept. 3.

The home opener is slated for Sept. 6 against Millsaps. That match is one of nine at the Joyce Family Athletic Village on the year and is also part of a three-match homestand from Sept. 6-13. LeTourneau also faces Wiley (Sept. 9) and LaGrange (Sept. 13).

The Wiley and LaGrange matches will be the first-ever meetings with those programs.

LeTourneau faces old ASC foe Howard Payne in Brownwood, Texas, on Sept. 16 before returning home for three more matches from Sept. 20-26. That stretch begins with MUW on Sept. 20 before the SCAC opener on Sept. 26 vs. Concordia Texas followed by a tilt with Texas Lutheran on Sept. 28.

LeTourneau will also face SCAC foes Centenary (Oct. 10), St. Thomas (Oct. 12), and Dallas (Oct. 17) at home in conference play.

Road conference matches include: Schreiner (Oct. 3), McMurry (Oct. 5), Ozarks (Oct. 24), Hendrix (Oct. 26), and Austin College (Nov. 1).

The SCAC Tournament begins on Nov. 6 in Round Rock, Texas. The top six teams qualify for the tournament.

SCHEDULE NOTES

The 2025 season is the 28th in program history. LeTourneau was a member of the ASC for the first 27 seasons of the program’s existence.

LeTourneau reunites with former ASC foes Ozarks, McMurry, and Concordia Texas in the SCAC.

First all-time meetings with Wiley, LaGrange, and St. Thomas