Animals are stars of the show at Camp PAW-some in Longview
Published 10:40 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025
Animal control supervisor Saylor Knox demonstrates scanning for a microchip for children attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Elizabeth Beasley, 6, gives a friendship bracelet to Minnie, a therapy dog, while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cheldren take a dance break while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Emberly Coleman, 7, of Gilmer shows off the friendship bracelet she made while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children collect supplies to make friendship bracelets while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children doodle on their tables while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children make friendship bracelets while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Emberly Coleman, 7, of Gilmer and other children make friendship bracelets while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children make friendship bracelets while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children watch a canine obedience demonstration while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children watch a canine obedience demonstration while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Children watch a canine obedience demonstration while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Memphis plays dead after being "shot" by trainer Jamie Fenton-Stearns duirng an obedience demonstration for children attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cheldren take a dance break while attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
This week’s Camp PAW-some at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center was all about the furry critters.
On Thursday, campers ages 6 to 10 learned how to take care of animals as well as “why it’s important to treat them with love and respect” and “what we can do to make the world a better place for them,” according to the animal shelter.
Children also made friendship bracelets, watched a dog obedience demonstration and more.
On Friday, Camp PAW-some will welcome campers ages 11 to 14.
For information about the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, go to facebook.com/LongviewAnimals/ .