Animals are stars of the show at Camp PAW-some in Longview

Published 10:40 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

By From staff reports

1/15
Animal control supervisor Saylor Knox demonstrates scanning for a microchip for children attending the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and Longview PAWS Camp Paw-Some Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

This week’s Camp PAW-some at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center was all about the furry critters.

On Thursday, campers ages 6 to 10 learned how to take care of animals as well as “why it’s important to treat them with love and respect” and “what we can do to make the world a better place for them,” according to the animal shelter.

Children also made friendship bracelets, watched a dog obedience demonstration and more.

On Friday, Camp PAW-some will welcome campers ages 11 to 14.

For information about the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, go to facebook.com/LongviewAnimals/ .

You Might Like