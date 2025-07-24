2-minute drill

SENIOR SCRAMBLE: The team of Alan Brewer, Scott Perschbacher, Johnny Dugan, Scott Coleman and Tom Karva finished at 15-under and won a scorecard playoff on Tuesday at the Wood Hollow Senior Scramble.

Placing second, also at 15-under, was the team of Mitch Dickson, Bobby Wheeley, Amon Horton, Bob Harkins and Steve Sides.

Finishing third at 13-under after a scorecard playoff was the team of Jerry Howell, Mark Howell, Ronnie Howell, Eric Eason and Jerry Harris.

The team of David Brinkley, Bob Gilley, Randy Fleet, Bobby Davis and Ron Hambrick finished fourth, also at 13-under.

Frank Richards (7-9) was closest to the hole at No. 9, and Bobby Davis (10-0) won the money hole at No. 13.

Fifth-five players and 11- teams competed in the tournament.

H BANQUET SET: Hallsville’s 93rd “H Association” Hall of Fame banquet is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Hallsville High School.

Former Hallsville head football coach and athletic director Roger Adams will be the keynote speaker, and former baseball coach Scott Mitchell will introduce this year’s Hall of Fame inductees – 2024 baseball player Scott Jewett and 2012 baseball player J.C. Daily.

Tickets are $15 (check or cash only and pay at the door).

For information: Gary Lovelace: (903) 235-4465.

PROSPECT CAMP: Southwestern Christian College will hold an East Texas Prospect Camp for basketball from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 26 at the Hallsville High School gymnasium.

Registration fee is $60.

For information: dustin.white@swcc.edu.

BENEFIT CAMP: UT Tyler athletics, in partnership with UT Health East Texas, is hosting Patriot Sports Camp for a Cause on Aug. 5-6 with all the proceeds from the full-day camp directly benefiting the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Campers are encouraged to pre-register for the camp (https://uttylercoedathleticcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT).

Activities for the camp are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop-off for the camp will begin at 7:30 a.m. and pickup will end at 5:30 p.m. Ages 6-12 are welcome, and there will be a limit of 100 campers per day. Drop off is at the entrance to the Herrington Patriot Center.

Admission is a minimum $50 donation per camper to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s Kerr County Relief Fund (

https://cftexashillcountry.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4201). Pre-registration is STRONGLY encouraged. Once you have donated, please email your gift receipt to ad@uttyler.edu or bring it with you to registration at the camp.

Activities will include baseball/softball, basketball, soccer, volleyball, racket sports, swimming, and more. Lunch for the campers will be provided by Raisin’ Canes and Hawaiian Brothers. Additionally, athletic trainers and other healthcare providers will be on-site throughout the day for the campers’ safety. UT Tyler head coaches, assistant coaches, administrative staff, and student-athletes will be on hand to lead the campers through their sport’s respective drills.

Campers will need to bring at minimum shoes, swimsuit, sunscreen, towel, and a water bottle, but are more than welcome to bring their own baseball/softball glove or tennis racket.

For more information, you can call UT Tyler Athletics at 903-566-7212.

ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: Remaining tournaments for the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour are Monday, July 28 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (end of summer skills challenge) and Monday, Aug. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).

To qualify for the Tournament of Champions, players must play in three or more tournaments or earn a medal in at least one tournament.

All events will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

For information: Visit the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour’s Facebook page or email: atgcgolf@gmail.com.

UIL VOLLEYBALL: The University Interscholastic League announced new neutral site locations for the volleyball state semifinals.

In Class 6A Division I and II, Region I and II games will be at Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum in Haltom City, while Region III and IV will be at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

In Class 5A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at the new Rock Hill High School in Prosper, while Region III and IV will be at Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.

In Class 4A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth. For Region III and IV, games will take place at Littleton Gymnasium- Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

In Class 3A Division I and II, Region I and II will take place at Legacy High School in Wichita Falls. A&M Consolidated High School will host Region III and IV games.

In Class 2A Division I and II, Region I and II games will be at Azle High School. The Region III and IV sites have not been announced yet.

In Class 1A Division I and II, Region I and II will be at Midlothian High School, while Region III and IV are at Athens High School.

KC SOFTBALL: The Kilgore College Rangers will hold a tryout combine from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 24 at The Ballpark at KC Commons.

The event is open to softball players graduating between 2026-2031. Cost is $80, payable on the day of the camp.

Prospects should bring a golf, helmet, bat, turf shoes, cleats, tennis shoes, water bottle and appropriate softball attire.

For information: awilliams1@kilgore.edu or (903) 983-8178.

KLB TOURNAMENT: The 2025 Golf Tournament fundraiser to benefit Keep Longview Beautiful is set for Monday, Sept. 8 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event is a 4-player scramble ($700 per team) with a noon warm-up (lunch provided) and a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in two flights.

For information: klb@longviewtexas.gov, keeplongviewbeautiful.org or (903) 212-4552).

KC HALL OF FAME: Kilgore College will recognize former athletes, coaches and contributors during its annual Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, set for Oct. 4-5.

The weekend will begin with the Hall of Fame Induction Brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The location of the brunch will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the brunch are $35 per person.

Both the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees and members of the 1966 football team in attendance will be recognized during halftime of the Hall of Fame football game, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.

For more information, contact Destiny Foster at (903) 988-7537 or dfoster@kilgore.edu.

To download a registration form for the brunch or related events, visit www.kcrangernation.com.

Proceeds from the Hall of Fame events will benefit KC student-athletes.

KC Hall of Fame inductees for 2025:

Men’s basketball player: Bernard Barrow (1997-1999)

Women’s basketball player: Jade Thurmon (2016-2018)

Softball player: Heather Bunn (2013-2014)

Football: 1982 Team

Spirit of Excellence award: Dave Wilson

Contributor: Chris Craddock