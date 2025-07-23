Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Willis Wilson Mitchell, II, “Mitch”, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2025 in Dallas. He was 85.

Mitch was born in Ft. Worth, Texas to Willis Wilson Mitchell, Sr. and Nell Mitcham Mitchell. He grew up in Dallas with his younger sister Suzanne, attended Hillcrest High School and followed in his father’s and uncles’ footsteps to Texas A&M where he served in the Corps of Cadets and graduated in 1962. Mitch married JoAnne Johnson Mitchell after graduation and spent the next few years serving as a Lieutenant in the Army, stationed in Germany. Upon returning from service, Mitch enrolled in the University of Texas Law school, graduating in 1967, and began his law practice in Dallas. Mitch was a certified trial attorney in private practice for over 50 years.

Mitch married Beverly Lebowitz in 1982, and his life was centered around her and his family. Mitch valued respect, honor, tradition, integrity and service and found connection in the Boy Scouts where he served as Scout Master of Troop 729 for many years. He was especially well read, often reading 4 or 5 books simultaneously. Father and grandfather were his most treasured roles; he adored his children and being a Gros Papa to the next generation.

Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, his oldest son Kenneth, his first wife Joanne and his sister Suzanne Mitchell.

Mitch is survived by his wife Beverly Mitchell of Dallas, his son Todd Mitchell of Dallas, his daughter Katherine Richardson of New Fairfield, CT, his son Adam Mitchell and wife Kristin Mitchell of Bella Vista, AR, his son Jake Mitchell of Bryan, TX and his grandchildren Darcy Mitchell, Seth Richardson, Jack Mitchell and Hildy Mitchell.

The family extends a special thanks to Cynthia Bryant, his warm caretaker, who helped keep him comfortable and amused in his final months.

A private graveside burial for the family will be held on Saturday, August 16th at 10:30 a.m., at Walnut Grove, the cemetery on the family farm in Elderville, Texas, near Longview. Please join us for a Celebration of Mitch’s Life on Sunday, August 17th from 2:30 – 5:00 p.m. at Park City Club, 5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 1700, in Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Scouting America.