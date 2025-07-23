Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Virginia Lee Cude, age 81, of Gilmer, Texas, passed away on July 19, 2025. Born on October 2, 1943, in Polk County, TX to Henry and Ruby Keen, Virginia lived a life centered around family and compassion.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Archie Cude, and her beloved children: Gary and Susan Cude of Gilmer, TX, David and Cindy Cude of Longview, TX, Regina Elliott of Prosper, TX, and Kimberly and Keith Baldwin of Longview, TX. Virginia’s legacy continues through her grandchildren—Olivia and Erin Elliott of Anna, TX, Lauren and Cody Nolan of Longview, TX, and Colton Chandler of Frisco, TX—and her great-grandchildren, Beau Nolan, Colt Nolan, and Lynx Elliott, and several nieces and nephews..

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Wesley, Donald, John, A. B., and Curtis Keen; her sister, Mary Katherine Keen; and one cherished grandson, Aaron Cude.

In her teenage years, Virginia attended Splendora High School. It was there, in 1958, at a high school basketball game, that she met the love of her life, Archie. Their love story blossomed quickly, and they were married on July 13, 1959—a union that would span more than six decades and serve as a lasting example of devotion and partnership.

In her early years, Virginia found joy in the simple adventures of life. She and Archie traveled often, making memories on the road together and sharing countless laughs playing bingo at bingo halls—one of her favorite pastimes.

A dedicated homemaker, Virginia was known for her extraordinary talent in the kitchen. A self-taught cook, she had a gift for preparing hearty meals that brought people together, especially during the holidays, when her home was always filled with the aroma of love and tradition.

Above all, Virginia’s heart belonged to her family. She never missed an opportunity to support her children and grandchildren – whether cheering from the bleachers at sporting events or applauding proudly at school programs. Her steady presence, generous spirit, and unconditional love will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to be called hers.

Virginia’s love and devotion to her family were unwavering and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 22, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m., also at Rader Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Rosewood Park.

