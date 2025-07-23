TimberHogs walk off with 4-3 win over Shadowcats Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

WHITE OAK – Jared Henchek singled to drive in Austin O’Malley in the bottom of the 10th, and the Piney Woods TimberHogs walked off with a 4-3 Mid-America League win over the Sherman Shadowcats on Tuesday at City Park.

The TimberHogs led 3-1 heading to the ninth, but the Shadowcats scored twice in the top of the ninth to force extra innings.

Henchek finished the night with two hits and two RBI for Piney Woods. Jaxson Edwards added two hits and an RBI. Jose Acuna singled and drove in a run. Kahle Good doubled, and Garrett Sheffield and Alexander Everett chipped in with singles.

Matt Huey started on the hill and went 6.2 innings for the TimberHogs. He struck out three, walked three and gave up one earned run on five hits.

Trenton Zarechi worked 1.1 scoreless, hitless innings, and Andrew Grooters (1-4) pitched the final two frames and got the win. He walked two and allowed one earned run on three hits.

Mason Jacob doubled and singled and Ryan Sessions finished with two hits for the Shadowcats. Erick Ballenilla and Drue Saenz both drove in runs.

Four pitchers took the mound for the Shadowcats. Reynaldo Rivera went five innings, striking out four, walking one and surrendering two earned runs on five hits. Daniel Bradley (0-2) struck out one, walked two and gave up one unearned run on one hit in two thirds of an inning to shoulder the loss.

The TimberHogs improved to 14-33 with the win, while Sherman fell to 27-24.

Piney Woods will play its next eight games on the road before returning home on Thursday, July 31 to host the Texarkana Rhinos in a double header with games set for 6 and 8 p.m.

The TimberHogs were set to visit Sherman for games on Wednesday and Thursday, then play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Texarkana, Tuesday at Sherman and twice at Abilene on Wednesday, July 30.