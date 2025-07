Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Paula Sue Edge, 73, of Bastrop, TX, passed away on Wed., July 16, 2025, in Ft. Worth, TX. She was born on August 27, 1951. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Old Center Cemetery, under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 25th at the funeral home.