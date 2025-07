MID-AMERICA LEAGUE

BASEBALL STANDINGS

Team Record

Joplin 35 13

Abilene 33 15

Sherman 27 24

Fort Smith 18 30

Texarkana 18 30

Piney Woods 14 33

(Tuesday-Thursday games at 7 p.m.; Sunday games at 6 p.m.)

Thursday, July 24

TimberHogs at Sherman

Friday, July 25

TimberHogs at Texarkana

Saturday, July 26

TimberHogs at Texarkana

Sunday, July 27

TimberHogs at Texarkana