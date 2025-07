Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Mary Hays, 66, of Longview, Texas were held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2025 in Caledonia Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Hays was born January 27, 1959 in Houston, Texas and passed away Friday, July 18, 2025 in Longview.