Longview-area’s only Planned Parenthood facility closes, offers only virtual services Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Planned Parenthood’s Tyler facility closed its physical location last week but continues to offer virtual services. (Tyler Morning Telegraph Photo)

TYLER — Planned Parenthood’s Tyler facility has closed its physical location but continues to offer virtual services.

The facility, at 601 Turtle Creek Drive, ended its in-person services July 17. The Tyler branch now offers only telehealth appointments, according to its website and a sign posted on its office door.

Operated by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Inc., the Tyler facility provided birth control education and supplies; pregnancy testing and counseling; testing for sexually transmitted diseases; testing and treatment for urinary tract infections; and emergency contraception often known as the “morning-after pill,” which can be taken after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy. The center did not perform abortions, which are illegal in Texas.

Prior to the official office closure, the Tyler facility had already limited its services. It was no longer offering in-person appointments and was open just for medication refills, according to its website.

Telehealth appointments remain available Monday through Friday.

In early July when the U.S. House and Senate passed a bill to defund the organization on a national scale, the Greater Texas branch called it a “blatant political attack on reproductive health care.”

“One in three Planned Parenthood health centers could be forced to close, cutting off access to essential reproductive healthcare services …” the organization wrote on its Facebook page. “Let’s be clear: Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas health centers are NOT closing. We’ve faced this challenge before. When Texas ‘defunded’ Planned Parenthood health centers in 2021, we adapted, persisted, and continued to provide care for patients counting on us.”

This week, a federal judge extended an order that blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from enforcing a provision of the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act to defund the organization’s health care services. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani partially granted Planned Parenthood’s request for a preliminary injunction amid its lawsuit.

Meanwhile, East Texans opposed to Planned Parenthood’s services say they are pleased to see the Tyler facility close its physical doors. Mark Lee Dickson, an East Texas anti-abortion activist, wrote on his Facebook page “good riddance” to the facility’s in-person closure.