Longtime Longview pastor Robert Evans dies at 76 Published 10:55 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Robert Evans says a prayer for local judges in June 2020 during a prayer rally outside the Gregg County Courthouse. (Michael Cavazos/ Longview News-Journal Photo)

The longtime pastor of Bethel Temple in Longview, the Suffragan Bishop Robert Evans, will be remembered at noon Friday during a service at Mobberly Baptist Church.

Evans, 76, died July 14. He led Bethel Temple for more than 30 years.

The Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance remembered and praised Evans in a statement issued after his death, expressing “deep sorrow and profound reverence.”

“Bishop Evans was a towering figure in the spiritual life of our region – a faithful shepherd, an anointed teacher, and a trailblazer in the Pentecostal Apostolic tradition. His commitment to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, his love for the people of God, and his steadfast leadership left an indelible mark on countless lives across generations.

“We mourn this great loss alongside the Evans family, the church he so faithfully pastored, and the broader community of believers who were touched by his ministry. At the same time, we give thanks to God for a life well-lived – a life of unwavering service, integrity and purpose. Bishop Evans fought the good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith.”

LaDarian Brown, president of the alliance and a Longview police officer, added his own condolence to Evans’ family, congregation and colleagues, saying that he was “asking the Holy Spirit to grant comfort, peace and strength in the days ahead.”

“May we honor his legacy by continuing the work he loved – by lifting up the name of Jesus, building bridges of unity in the body of Christ, and serving our community with grace and truth.”